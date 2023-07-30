Sunday, July 30, 2023, 4:25 p.m.



Updated 5:25 p.m.

Madrid has a great future but also several shortcomings that were evident in the deceptive win that Barça endorsed Carlo Ancelotti’s men in an intense summer friendly played in Dallas.

The classic does not admit reservations or failures like those committed by the whites facing the goal defended by Ter Stegen. They wasted important occasions and even missed a penalty. “It seemed that there was a wall in the Barcelona goal,” said the Italian coach with humor after four shots at the posts denied his team a goal against Xavi’s, much more effective in offensive work.

The madridistas shot up to 22 times, five less than that Arsenal that gave the Catalans a ‘hand’, but they lacked the forcefulness that the Catalan team did have, who with a dozen shots managed three goals, as against the ‘ gunners’.

The game was good proof that this Madrid, despite the severe defeat, looks good with the new ‘Bellingham system’ in which the Englishman acts as the cornerstone of a diamond planned by Ancelotti to make better use of the qualities of his star signing, waiting for the outcome of PSG with Mbappé. But also to realize that he lacks goals, even if Reggiolo’s man doesn’t want to admit it.

The team continues to be that of Vinicius, leader of all the white attacks and forced to adapt in the absence of a ‘9’ to make them forget the more than 30 goals that Benzema secured per season. Behind Madrid also left serious doubts, with the recurring errors of doubtful full-backs such as Carvajal or Mendy, unfortunate against Barça in a notable game by Tchouameni in the center of the field.