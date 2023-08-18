Most of the money Antonio Solís earns delivering food on his motorcycle in New York City will find its way to Monterrey, Mexico, where it will pay his family’s mortgage, his daughter’s college tuition and other expenses.

But covering those costs is getting harder. Solís, who earns about $3,500 a month, used to send about $1,500 a month. Since the spring he has had to send more than $2,000 to cover the same expenses.

The culprit is a strong appreciation of the Mexican peso in the last year, due to high interest rates, foreign investment in Mexico and other factors. Every US dollar sent by Solís covers less than the budget at home.

Mexico is the second largest recipient of remittances behind India. In 2022, the hundreds of thousands of Mexicans working abroad, mainly in the United States, sent more than 61 billion dollars to Mexico. Most of that goes to food and clothing, followed by medical care, reports the Wilson Center, a research organization in Washington.

Relying on money from the US it means that Mexicans are particularly sensitive to large fluctuations in their currency. Remittances accounted for 4 percent of Mexico’s GDP in 2021. Analysts say the falling purchasing power of each dollar could discourage spending on big-ticket items like houses, as families focus on basic needs.

The value of the peso has risen 20 percent against the dollar since last fall. Currently, a dollar is exchanged for about 17 pesos, less than 20 when Solís came to the United States in 2019. Although the amount of remittances in May increased compared to the previous year, the purchasing power of that money decreased more than 7 percent. when adjusted for the rising peso and inflation, says Grupo Financiero BASE, a Mexican financial services firm.

The value of the peso has skyrocketed in part because Mexico’s central bank began raising interest rates faster than the US Federal Reserve. The Mexican overnight target rate is now 11.25 percent, against a range from 5.25 to 5.5 percent in the US

The rise in the peso is also due to trade policy. Due to the strained US relationship with China, companies began moving their manufacturing to Mexico. This year, Mexico overtook China as the United States’ top trading partner, and foreign direct investment in Mexico in the first quarter of this year increased nearly 50 percent over the previous year.

Now that the peso is stronger, analysts expect remittances to moderate. Although workers will have to send more dollars to pay for the same expenses, they are likely to refrain from leisure or investment spending until their dollars can go further.

“If it goes any higher, it would be catastrophic,” Solís said.

By: J. EDWARD MORENO