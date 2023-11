Saturday, November 11, 2023, 7:03 p.m.







French students have “too many holidays.” This was stated at the end of August in an interview in the weekly Le Point by French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in favor of making “adjustments” to the school calendar, to cut, above all, days off…

