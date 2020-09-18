The Delhi High Court has given a big and very important order today in view of the problems faced by poor children in taking online classes during the Corona crisis. The court has ordered all private and government schools without government funding to provide gadgets and internet connections to poor children for online classes.

According to the information, the High Court in its order on Friday gave the government-funded private schools and government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya to provide gadgets along with good internet speed to the students of economically weaker section and disadvantaged class (EWS / DG). It is said that they can also get online education.

Along with this, the court has also made it clear that the cost of such gadgets and digital devices as well as internet packages will not be a part of tuition fees and these tools allow EWS and underprivileged students to go to private non-accredited schools and government Must be provided free of charge by schools.

At the same time, the High Court also set up a three-member committee consisting of one member each of the committee of Central, Delhi Government and School Association to speed up the process of supply of gadgets and equipment for EWS and underprivileged students. Has given instructions that will monitor this.

The High Court has given this decision on a public interest litigation by Justice ‘All for’, an NGO. The NGO, in a PIL filed through advocate Khagesha Jha, had requested the Center and the Delhi government to provide mobile phones, laptops or tablets to poor children, so that they too could be able to access the online classes that were being held due to Kovid-19 lockdown Take advantage of.