From: Bettina Menzel

The number of player bans in Germany has quadrupled since 2020. Many gambling addicts register themselves in the lock file. © IMAGO / perspective

The number of player bans from gambling addicts has quadrupled since 2020. Perimeter advertising for sports betting, however, remains legal – for the federal government’s addiction commissioner a “trivialisation”.

Berlin – The number of gambling addicts registered in the German player ban file has quadrupled since 2020. This is from a report by Editorial Network Germany (RND) out. The vast majority of those registered choose this step themselves. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the ban on gambling is a promising tool for protection against gambling addiction.

Number of people with player bans in Germany has quadrupled since 2020

At the beginning of May 2023, 192,600 people were in the nationwide blocking file, over 95 percent of those affected had entered themselves. In 2020 the number of bans was still 47,000, climbed to 107,000 in 2021 and rose to 153,500 ban entries by the end of 2022. “Since the vast majority let themselves be blocked, the suffering of many people must be considerable and the insight that they have to do something themselves,” said the Federal Government Commissioner for Addiction Issues, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), the RND.

Anyone who is entered in the file can no longer take part in the game of chance. Because all providers are obliged to query the database before allowing gambling participation. The so-called Oasis blocking system includes lottery companies, casinos, slot machine operators, state-approved betting shops and online gambling providers. Those affected can leave the block themselves, but it can also be set up by family members or even gambling providers. “The high number of player bans speaks volumes,” commented the addiction officer Blienert.

Signs of gambling addiction loud Federal Ministry of Health:

Addicted is someone who can no longer stop gambling. Thoughts are constantly revolving around gambling, the urge to gamble is uncontrollable.

Gambling addicts often have financial difficulties. Some of those affected lie or commit crimes in order to raise money for gambling.

Those affected often try to compensate for losses in gambling with further gambling.

Addiction to gambling often puts a strain on work, family or partnerships. Family or professional obligations are often neglected. Outbursts of anger or mood swings are often the order of the day.

Those affected cannot stop gambling on their own.

The gambling market is growing – and has been increasingly shifting to the Internet since Corona

If you follow a football game in Germany, you cannot avoid advertising for gambling. For gambling addicts, this could send the wrong signal. The federal government’s addiction commissioner is therefore calling for stricter rules and sees perimeter advertising in stadiums “from the first to the last minute” as a downplaying of sports betting. The federal states are now on the train and have to make adjustments in the state gambling treaty, the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in May. In fact, sports betting was the biggest revenue driver in gambling in 2021. That goes from the “Yearbook Addiction 2023” from the German Center for Addiction Questions (DHS), although more up-to-date figures for the years 2022 and 2023 are not yet available. “We take a very critical view of this and keep an eye on it,” emphasized Rummel.

What to do in case of gambling addiction?

Gambling addiction is a recognized medical condition. Accordingly, health insurance companies, municipalities or the pension insurance pay for the treatment.

In Germany there are numerous addiction counseling centers, self-help groups and inpatient treatment options.

Those affected can also contact their doctor and discuss further treatment steps.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a gambling ban is a promising tool against gambling addiction.

The Federal Center for Health Education offers free telephone advice on gambling addiction:



Under 0800 137 27 00 Professional advisors are available Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Under Professional advisors are available Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. addicted to gambling? Here is the self-test.

The corona pandemic was a stressful time for many people, and the lockdowns in particular often favored addictive behavior. This brought an increase in sales for the gaming market. In 2021, sales grew by 15.2 percent to 44.1 billion euros compared to the previous year. The increase is due in particular to legal changes that have legalized sports betting nationwide, according to DHS Managing Director Christina Rummel. According to DHS, casinos and slot machines lost importance between 2020 and 2021. At least in part, this can also be explained by the corona pandemic, said Rummel. Gambling has moved from bars to the internet.