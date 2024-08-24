Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Lebanon is experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to power outages, as power plants have stopped generating fuel after their fuel supplies ran out, at a time when the economic, political and social conditions are witnessing a real crisis.

The problem of power outages is not new, especially since the country has been facing a financial crisis since 2019, especially since homes and businesses rely on generators and solar panels. According to Lebanese economist Dr. Ayman Omar, the need for electricity is estimated at about 3,000 megawatts, and increases during peak hours to more than 4,150 megawatts, and currently the provision of electricity does not exceed two hours per day.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Omar believes that there is no solution to the electricity crisis in Lebanon in the foreseeable future for several reasons, the first of which is the stifling economic crisis, the financial collapse and the near-lack of financial capacity of the state, and the complete reliance on generating electricity from abroad due to importing fuel, as Lebanon needs 3 million tons of fuel annually at maximum production capacity.

He said: “The power plants are more than 60 years old and need continuous maintenance and renovation. No new plants have been built during all these decades, especially during the period of prosperity and flourishing, in addition to the system of neglect and the quota mentality that has ruled the Lebanese state during the past three decades.”

Omar added that a radical solution to the electricity crisis requires returning to the law dividing the sector’s operations into three activities: electricity production, transmission, and distribution, and giving complete independence to each operation, by allocating one or more companies, each of which undertakes one activity.

He pointed out that the solution is available if there is a political decision and national consensus, considering that this element is currently missing, especially in light of the state of political deadlock.

For his part, former Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush told Al-Ittihad that power outages in Lebanon are a chronic issue due to treatments that have accumulated over long periods.

In this context, MP Najat Saliba considered the power outage to be an administrative “looseness” and a political conflict in which the Lebanese people are victims, stressing that there are those who benefit from the crisis.