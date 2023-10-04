Everything seems to indicate that the US strategy of pressure on Mexico in the Fentanyl Summit tomorrow Thursday to combat the Sinaloa Cartel as axis of the fentanyl production and smuggling to USA has any intention except to reduce the drug traffic to satisfy the millions of American addicts who have easy access to that drug.

The American approach has already demonstrated its ineffectiveness: the elitist model of demanding arrest and extradition of the top bosses of the Sinaloa Cartel who are in charge of the production and smuggling of fentanyl to USAbut crossing without many problems the strategic national security border of the Rio Grande so that the drug is also distributed without interruptions in the 50 American States and so that gringo addicts have enough product to consume.

The demands of U.S. government and the bilateral meetings have only achieved the arrest and extradition of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Chapo Guzmánwho was in charge of the area of production and distribution of fentanyl. Now, the demand is the arrest and also extradition of the other sons of Chapo who continue to operate the Sinaloa Cartel.

There is no conclusive evidence, but there are analytical elements to assume that the US government is combating the fentanyl trafficking due to its deadly effect on consumers, but it would seem to be allowing greater consumption of cocaine and heroin, hard drugs, but not fatal. And within the United States territory, Local drug traffickers have been producing even more deadly mixtures of fentanyl as a base and animal drugs to enhance its effect..

Within the United States, authorities have not undertaken any campaign to discourage drug use nor have they been able to dismantle the local gangs that distribute drugs throughout the nation and make them available at retail on the streets. Americans. The DEA has already found signs of complicity between drug distribution street gangs with the fentanyl supply availability channels controlled, above all, by the Mexican cartels of Jalisco and Sinaloa, whose cells within the American territory are growing in danger and capacity for corruption. and construction of lanes for the mass distribution of drug.

It is clear that the production of drug It is one of the important links of the problem, but the products increase their availability to the extent that the number of consumers increases at different levels, from those who only live or breathe for the drug and have already created zombie zones in the main cities of the country to the elite with high purchasing power who continue to demand access to cocaine and heroin in large quantities, leaving fentanyl to the lower classes.

Since the Nobel Prize in Economics Milton Friedman, one of the two strategic minds of neoliberalism, established the law of the market that demand determines supply, governments have found themselves in a dilemma: to lower the drug traffic It is necessary to reduce demand and consumption, but these would be government actions that would have to begin with a greater degree of prohibition and repression not only against consumers, but very importantly against traffickers.

The Government of Mexico has not decided to respond to the North American pressures that are blaming it for the problem of the fentanyl in the United States and the number of tens of thousands of annual deaths from drug overdose. In this sense, President Biden has focused his pressure strategy on Mexico only on the agenda of demanding the arrest and extradition of the sons of Chapo Guzmán who allegedly lead the production and smuggling of that drug.

Also, the Government of Mexico has not wanted to assume a severe response that calls out to the United States for the lack of authoritative measures to combat the drug smuggling that crosses the border, enters American territory and is distributed throughout the nation and that can only complete that cycle due to the corruption that exists in the United States authorities in charge of border and internal territorial security. Instead of deciding the fight against the internal corruption that allows drug trafficking, the White House transfers the problem to Mexico.

Due to the above, The Fentanyl Summit will be another meeting to blame Mexico for drug use in the US.

