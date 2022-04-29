The problem is not that you are no longer allowed to say ‘in this country’. The problem is that we no longer want to listen carefully to each other, writes Hans Nijenhuis in this comment.

Do you also notice that people who have a big stage often say that you are no longer allowed to say anything ‘in this country’? That it is precisely those who offend often complain that people are so easily offended? Johan Derksen showed a strong example of this on Thursday evening, when he complained that he was being silenced by a ‘woke and cancel culture’. “There is no more room for Johan Derksen,” said Johan Derksen in front of 1.3 million viewers. Quite a statement for someone who has been on television for years and who was allowed to make a talk show night after night. He was even allowed to decide for himself about stopping.

But apparently 'they' must have Johan. Or Rene. Or just fill in. Because declaring yourself a victim, it spreads. President Trump also had a hand in it, while still being one of the most powerful men in the world. Who is that 'she' anyway? The left-wing elite? The Netherlands has had a VVD prime minister and a government without left-wing parties for twelve years. The canal belt? How many 'intellectuals' could afford a home there? You can't say anything in this country? There is more tweeting, blogging and posting than ever! Shout out that you will not be 'heard' and you can start a broadcaster with tax money. Whether you want to call him literally 'unheard of' or 'black'.

Woke as a term comes from the US and stands for ‘being awake’: seeing and fighting injustice in society. Woke is considered left. ‘Wakker’ is on the right, as in the original name of broadcaster WNL: Wakker Nederland. Perhaps that illustrates the problem. Sleepless from all sides of their own right. But pillorying each other, attacking the person instead of their opinion – it undermines the exchange of ideas that is part of a free society. The tendency to see complex issues in a blinding moral certainty of right or wrong – that doesn’t solve those issues. No, the problem ‘in this country’ is not that you can’t say anything anymore. The problem is that we don’t want to listen to each other anymore.

What do you think?





