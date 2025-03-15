The problem is that Ayuso continues to manage Madrid

The great night of the documentary ‘7291’ left a bitter taste. Those who for five years have known in detail that, as the journalist and lawyer Manuel Rico says, that was “the greatest violation of human rights in recent decades in Spain”, we knew the bulk of information. Because we have seen reports, witness statements, the conclusions of the Truth Commission that these unscrupulous people also try to discredit. For them there is only one truth: that of the PP and certainly theirs that, we know, disgust.

The worst of these days is the usual: the finding of that spooky magma with great mafia dyes willing to maintain its status. Ayuso’s show giving TVE orders about what he should issue. Better not the documentary and, of course, his video full of opinion lies after refusing to go to the OA program to participate in the documentary. And the amount of insults that unleashed from his infinite superb.