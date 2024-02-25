Atlético Nacional's problem goes beyond the name of a technical director. What appeared this Sunday in El Campín was a distant shadow of what its fans call the 'King of Cups', a team without direction, with little football and with errors unthinkable a short time ago.

Equity, it is known, is an organized team, that knows how to take care of itself, that at times plays well and that if something has kept it from fighting for big things, it is the lack of a goal. Until before the game against Nacional, he had scored 14 points with only five scores in favor, very few, but with only two goals against, something to highlight.

But in the last three games, Alexis García seems to have found someone to solve the problem of the forward half of the field: it is about Kevin Viveros, an attacker who will turn 24 in April and who trained in America.

He had spells in B with Atlético and Leones, he went to Carabobo in Venezuela, where he scored 21 goals in 34 games, and from there he was repatriated by Deportivo Cali, where he only played for six months. The most recent of his career was a stint at Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he only played one game.

Viveros' goal was opened against Patriotas and he hasn't stopped. He already gave his team the victory against América and now he scored a double: the first, At 16 minutes, it came after an action in which Bernardo Espinosa was very involved. Viveros, with time and space, left Harlen Castillo with no options.

Nacional could not find answers, neither in defense nor in attack. The veterans, such as Espinosa, Dorlan Pabón, Pablo Ceppellini or Eric Ramírez, did not work. Neither do the youngest ones. The coach tried to refresh the wings with the two full-backs of the South American U-20 runners-up, Edier Ocampo and Andrés Salazar.

Equidad, on the other hand, has much more experience and also knew how to take advantage of mistakes. Viveros outpaced the defense after a deep pass from Amaury Torralvo and when he found space to finish, He was fortunate that the archer Castillo made a mistake and gave away his stick. 2-0, at 23 of the second half.

The rest of the game was played with great tension. Of the 21,004 spectators who paid a ticket in El Campín, the vast majority were visitors and many of them were very, very upset. One of them jumped onto the field, but fortunately he was quickly controlled.

Nacional showed some self-respect and demanded Ortega on a couple of occasions, but it was not enough, not even to find the added goal.

There are now four consecutive defeats for Nacional, which on Wednesday will risk its life in the Libertadores, with the score down 1-0 against its namesake from Paraguay. For now, its performance only leaves unanswered questions. La Equidad, on the other hand, is doing well: 23 games without losing at home, four wins in a row and three points that leave it in line with the leader, Deportes Tolima.

