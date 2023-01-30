The first four dates of the Clausura 2023 tournament are gone and although Club Deportivo Guadalajara has a good position, being sixth in the general classification with 7 points, the truth is that what worries the team is still its performance, especially on offense.
Since they have collected good points, their performance is not the most graceful and can be deceptive, so it is required that the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovicsolve this problem so that they do not leave the games asking for the final whistle and with the chivahermanos stressed.
Just this past weekend they were able to win at home in Ciudad Juárez against the Braves 1-2 with goals from Victor Guzman Y Carlos Cisneros.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With two wins, one draw and one loss is the Rebaño Sagrado and they have scored four goals, however, none of them have been scored by the center forwards.
In the preseason, the rojiblanco team had Santiago Ormeno as an important player on offense, during Sky Cup matches; however, the Serbian decided to give confidence to Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios Y Jose ‘Tepa’ Gonzalezbut none of them have been able to break through the rival networks.
Ronaldo Cisneros He is the one who has received the most opportunities, since he has been the starter in the four Clausura 2023 commitments, where he has participated in 261 minutes, while the ‘Tepa’ has done it in 106 and Rivers at 53. The worrying thing is that ronaldo He has only finished off on goal twice.
For matchday 5 of the contest, the Guadalajara team will receive the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro next Sunday, February 5 at 5:00 p.m.
#problem #Chivas #Paunovic #solve
Leave a Reply