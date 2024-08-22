Some of the bright orange bats were framed in display boxes, their heavily striped wings spread out. Others were mounted in miniature coffins with gleaming hardware.

A study published in July revealed a thriving black market for stuffed and mounted bats that has, until now, gone largely unnoticed. In the United States in particular, bats, intact or as skeletons, are openly sold on e-commerce sites such as Etsy, eBay and Amazon.

“If people are not discerning, they might think they are buying sustainably sourced products, but they are not,” said Nistara Randhawa, an epidemiologist and data scientist at the University of California, Davis, and co-author of the study, which appeared in The European Journal of Wildlife Research. “Instead, they might be unwittingly supporting the decline of the population of this bat species in the wild.”

In the studio, The team found 856 bats for sale online, A quarter of which were Kerivoula picta, a species from Asia known as the painted woolly bat or fire bat because its distinctive orange fur and striped wings make it easy to identify. Etsy accounted for half, eBay 45 percent and Amazon 5 percent.

Many sellers have claimed that their bats were sustainably sourced or bred in captivity. One Etsy seller even claimed that buying from them helps “prevent extinction.”

Such claims are “rubbish,” said Chris Shepherd, another author of the study and director of Monitor, a wildlife trade research group. “It’s a frivolous and entirely luxury business.”

K. picta has not yet been evaluated for inclusion in international wildlife trade regulations. But it is illegal to hunt or sell the species in most, if not all, of the countries where it is found, including Indonesia, said Joanna Coleman, also a co-author and an ecologist and conservation biologist at Queens College, part of the City University of New York.

This would make trade in K. picta illegal in the US under the Lacey Act, which prohibits the import and sale of wildlife obtained illegally in its country of origin.

Amazon declined to comment on the study’s findings.

eBay spokesman Scott Overland said the site banned the sale of all bats, “whether live, dead or stuffed.”

After The New York Times sent eBay links to two listings for K. picta advertised by a seller in Indonesia, the posts were removed. The next day, one of the posts had reappeared, along with 36 other listings for bat specimens of different species from the same seller. After The Times pointed this out, the seller’s account disappeared.

An Etsy spokesperson said taxidermy was allowed on the site, but sellers had to comply with the company’s policy prohibiting the sale of threatened or endangered wildlife and that it was the sellers’ responsibility to follow the law.

Bat populations around the world already face countless threats from climate change, habitat loss, persecution, disease, collisions with wind turbines and more, said Liam McGuire, an ecologist at the University of Waterloo in Ontario who was not involved in the research.

“Seeing bat populations threatened even further for purely decorative and aesthetic reasons is very worrying,” he said.