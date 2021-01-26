Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Hope Probe will provide a database for the scientific community to understand how the weather on Mars changes throughout the day and year in every spot on its surface, and how the planet loses its atmosphere, and the probe will be placed in a unique equatorial orbit around Mars, and the ground station team will follow the probe’s path towards the red planet, It makes sure of all techniques, devices and technical processes.

The ground station of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project consists of a wide network that includes several operations centers, a unit for controlling the navigation system and mission design, a scientific data center, units of the instrument development team, and operations centers are distributed in the atmospheric and space physics laboratory, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, which also includes The program development unit, and the main operations center is located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, while the support center is located in the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory, and the telemetry data is directed to both the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory, so that there is data The flight is in each location, but the main control center is the main controller in the mission, while the other center is a backup in case of any emergency, while the earth station communication network works to support communication with the probe at every stage of the mission.

The navigation team also determines the location of the probe and the amount of fuel needed for its movement, and keeping it on its specified path and orbit around Mars, while the hardware development team is divided into several teams, according to each device, and each team is responsible for developing and testing the device, and building the necessary ground support units for the device.

Earth station

The Hope Probe project has chosen the NASA deep space monitoring network, which is considered the best for remote control of the probe. This system is managed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is located in Pasadena, California, and is responsible for scheduling the earth station communications with the probe. , And send commands to him, as well as obtain remote data collected by the probe.

The mission of the Hope probe was designed by the “Advanced Space” company, which is responsible for setting and maintaining the reference path of the probe, and for the reference maneuvers needed to enter the probe into its orbit, as well as creating a list of scientific experiment events, and verifying the safety of the probe during the launch and during the flight.

Navigation

In turn, the “Kent X” aeronautics company, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, is responsible for updating the astronomical location data for the probe, through the data provided by the ground network, as well as analyzing the path and maneuvering operations, and avoiding collision.

the mission

The Mission Operations Center is located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, and is responsible for monitoring the vehicle’s condition and safety, remote sensing operations, and developing the necessary chain of command to control the probe and achieve integration between it and the probe devices, in addition to supporting mission planning, hardware development processes and data processing. Preliminary scientific. The operations center is the main headquarters for controlling and monitoring the probe, as it is located at the headquarters of the authority that owns the probe and is responsible for building it and loading the chain of command on it. The center will process and archive telemetry data, and the center will also be responsible for all broadcast signals from the earth station communications network to Al-Mesbar, while the center will extract data from the zero level and create files with it, and send it to the scientific data center.

the support

The Hope probe mission support section is located in the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory at the University of Colorado, and this department has the ability to perform all the tasks that the Mission Operations Center performs, such as planning routine scientific operations, and processing data from level zero, and the department can also contact directly With the earth station communications network and can command the mission under the supervision of the mission’s main operations center.

data

The Scientific Data Center is located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, and the center is responsible for preparing brief scientific data of the first and second levels and distributing them to the Emirates Project team to explore Mars and the scientific community, in addition to facilitating the exploration and use of scientific data, and preserving all scientific data throughout the mission period , And create an archive to save this data after the end of the task.

The standard scientific outputs that the center will work to produce include scientific data of the first and second levels, which are the data that will be published to the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space and Scientific Society, and the center will also receive level zero data and additional data from the mission operations center, and the scientific devices development team will work on Developing a program for processing scientific data from the zero level and extracting summary scientific data, and data of the first and second levels, as needed.

The center will also preserve the scientific data that is extracted throughout the mission period, and then establish platforms through which to access scientific data and analyze basic data, and provide all data through visual embodiment tools, in close cooperation with the scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project After the mission is completed, the center will create an archive of public data and a platform through which the data of the UAE project to explore Mars can be accessed and used in future missions to explore the red planet.

control

The instrumentation control team uses the capabilities and operational capabilities of the (OASIS-CC) program to control scientific devices and the remote sensing process, as well as calibrate the resulting data, manage data and indicators of scientific devices, and ensure that the required command from the probe is implemented.

The team will develop a program to process scientific data from level zero, and extract scientific summary data, and data of the first and second levels as needed.