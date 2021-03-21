Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The “Hope Probe” enters the scientific orbit of the red planet today, after the success of the work team of the Emirates Exploration Mars project in examining the probe systems and completing 120 checks of its systems before the start of the transition to the scientific orbit. , To make sure it is running efficiently.

The current speed of the Al-Amal probe is 82,000 kilometers per hour in relation to the sun, and the distance between the probe and the Earth’s surface is 50 kilometers, and the scientific orbit will be elliptical, with the duration of one cycle around the planet reaching 40 hours, after which the connection will be scheduled Daily with the ground station so that the project team can carry out the command chain uploads and various operations data.