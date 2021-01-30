The “Hope Probe”, about six months after its launch, has cut nearly 94% of its journey to Mars (more than 462 million and 560 thousand kilometers), and until yesterday, a distance of less than 17 million and 800 thousand kilometers will remain in front of it. Within approximately nine days (i.e., from the first to the ninth of next February), after which it enters its orbit around the red planet, according to what is planned.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project confirmed that with the success of the probe entering its correct orbit, the stage of scientific operations will begin, as the probe carries three devices designed to collect the largest possible volume of information about the climate of the Red Planet, to help provide the first integrated picture of its atmosphere throughout the day seasons.

The devices include a digital exploration camera “EXI”, a radiological camera capable of capturing high-resolution color images of Mars.

And the “infrared spectroscopy” device that measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower atmosphere. And a UV Spectrophotometer to measure oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermal layer, and to measure hydrogen and oxygen in the upper atmosphere.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

