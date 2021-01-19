As of yesterday, the Hope Probe has cut more than 441 million and 502 thousand kilometers (about 89.6%) in a period of about six months, while a distance of less than 38 million and 980 thousand kilometers remains in front of it, which it will travel in 20 days, until the ninth of next February, And it is planned that the probe will enter Mars orbit.

The UAE Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, confirmed that with the success of the probe entering its correct orbit around Mars, the stage of scientific processes that have been precisely established will begin, as the probe carries three scientific devices designed to collect the largest volume of information about the climate of the Red Planet. It will help provide the first integrated image of the Martian atmosphere throughout the day and during the seasons of the year, and includes: “Exploration Camera”, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution, color digital images of the planet Mars, and to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

The probe carries three scientific devices designed to collect the largest volume of information about the climate of Mars, which helps in providing the first integrated image of the atmosphere of Mars throughout the day and during the seasons of the year. It includes a digital exploration camera “EXI”, a radiological camera capable of taking high-resolution color images of the planet Mars has a resolution of 12 megapixels. It also carries an “infrared spectrophotometer” that measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower layer of the atmosphere, in addition to a UV spectrophotometer.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

