A Gulf academic said that a colleague visited Japan and was surprised that they did not speak of any hostile feelings towards the country that bombed them with two nuclear bombs during the war. Intellectuals, sociologists and elites have.

In the forefront of those questions is a question about the mistake they committed and caused what happened to them without stopping anyone in the world. The second question, “Where were we when the West was advancing and making its supremacy with such advanced and lethal weapons?” The third question concerns the stability of the political systems in the West.

The spokesman said: “When the three questions were created for them on the way to reforming their system and way of thinking, they no longer have time to be preoccupied with feelings of hostility and hatred for those who caused what happened to them, but rather to search for the fastest way to realize what they missed and excel in it and nothing else.”

The answer to these questions drew the way of thinking and formulating the Japanese mentality that led them to where they are today, and through it I understand the state of astonishment and shock that overwhelmed the owners of the “Japan in Arabic” platform, who published a tweet congratulating the UAE on its great achievement of the success of the Hope Probe to enter its planned orbit on Mars. But they were shocked by what they touched from the sick hearts that forced them – that is, those in charge of the platform – to write another tweet in which they said, “The Hope Probe was launched successfully, and the first image was also sent to Earth, but the comments on the post are still continuing today, which has not happened at any time. Our previous post so far, we hope everyone please review the comments, erase the offenses, and show a spirit of love, affection and understanding ».

Sick hateful hearts, and ruined minds are the product of shaky societies and educational systems that lack ambition, a spirit of hope, work and diligence, which sank into the swamps of backwardness, failure and hatred for everything that is successful and beautiful in this beautiful universe, especially when it is an Emirati Gulf Arab and Muslim country. Most of the comments were shocking because of the hatred and prejudice emanating from them and from people – we do not say, unfortunately – that the good of the Emirates overwhelmed them, because when the UAE extended a helping hand to them, it was and is still carrying out its humanitarian and moral duty towards the brotherhood that brings them together with brotherhood ties. Indeed, “there is a disease in their hearts, and God increased disease for them.”