The President of the Estates Court in Dubai, Judge Mohammed Jassim Al Shamsi, said that the legislation on estates applies to digital assets if they are transferable and valuable, and then transferred according to the law from the name of the deceased to the heirs.

He revealed during a forum organized by the Dubai Courts within the framework of the “Be Legal” initiative that the court is trying as much as possible to contain disputes related to inheritances without the need to escalate them judicially, indicating that, unlike before, family disputes circulating in the inheritance court have become confidential, contrary to the principle of publicity of sessions. In order to enhance the privacy of its parties.

In detail, Judge Muhammad Jassim Al Shamsi said that the estate is not only the money left by the deceased, as Article 274 of the Personal Status Law stipulates that it is all the money and financial rights left by the deceased.

He added that the funds, as stated in the explanatory memorandum, include movable and immovable money or assets, whether they were in his hand at the time of death or in the hands of someone else, adding that this applies to digital assets, such as websites or applications. If they are transferable and have value, they are transferred accordingly. The law from the name of the deceased to the heirs. He explained that the court has not received similar cases yet, but in light of technical development and the digital economy, this could happen, and on this basis those assets are evaluated, explaining that what is meant by money in the law, according to the explanatory memorandum, is those that can be transferred in cash or In kind, or immovable.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the Estates Court was officially inaugurated last year, but it began practically exercising its duties two months ago, pointing out that the family relationship in estate matters extends to all branches of the family.

He stated that in the past, the Personal Status Court heard inheritance disputes, but these disputes were referred to the competent court, to facilitate its parties who were previously dispersed between the civil, commercial, real estate, and personal status courts, but the Succession Court contains all of these branches, so it is competent to decide on every dispute related to it. The inventory list, the liquidation of the estate, or the division of its funds among the heirs, or any civil, real estate, or commercial lawsuit arising from the estate, or any incidental requests related to the removal or introduction of an heir, or to wills, or to settlement between the heirs in gifts, and which arise or are related to It has an inseparable connection.

Regarding what is new in the role of the court, Al Shamsi said that the first department was established for the estates of non-Muslims, to enable them to implement their wills, within a framework that ensures the application of their own laws, and the disposition and management of the estate, in line with the development achieved by the Emirate of Dubai within the framework of respecting the diversity of cultures, and developing a system Integrated and advanced services.

The department is specialized in organizing issues related to inheritances for non-Muslims, according to specific conditions and controls. The file related to the inheritance is opened at the request of one of the heirs, legatees, or one of the concerned parties, with the necessity of having the necessary documents available for that.

He added that what is also new in the court is that family disputes in inheritance lawsuits have become confidential, unlike the previous one in which the principle of publicity of sessions was applied.

He added that the court always tries to find alternative solutions before registering cases, and the Settlements Department in Dubai Courts makes strenuous efforts to achieve this, and has achieved great successes in containing disputes between the heirs, and concluding agreements based on those solutions, whether by exit, sale or assignment.

He explained that the confidential agreement concluded through the court is tantamount to a ruling, and if a solution cannot be reached, the case is referred to a chamber of three judges, which issues a ruling, and there is an appeals chamber that considers the rulings at a later stage.