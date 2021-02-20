Rescuers managed to determine the possible whereabouts of two people who were trapped under the rubble in the workshop of the Norilsk mining and processing plant. Informs about it RIA News…

At the same time, as the representative of the emergency services clarified, there is a threat of a new collapse during the rescue operations.

“Presumably, they have established a place where people can be under the rubble, but due to the threat of collapse, experts are deciding how to safely remove them from the rubble,” the source said.

Recall that the collapse of structures in the gallery of the crushing shop of the Norilsk Concentrator happened on Saturday night at about 4:00 local time (0:00 Moscow time). According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred during repair work to strengthen the structures.

It was reported that at the time of the emergency there were eight people in the room, two of them were able to get out on their own, four were extracted by specialists. One of the rescued died from his injuries in the hospital. Five people are hospitalized and are in serious condition.

The Regional Investigative Committee had previously opened a criminal case on violation of industrial safety rules.