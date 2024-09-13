THE BIGGEST TIE!! 🦅

América is still struggling to find its best form, but despite this, it managed to draw with goals from Chicote Calderón and Rodrigo Aguirre. MORE OPPORTUNITIES SHOULD BE GIVEN TO SEVERAL YOUNGSTERS.

NOW LET’S GO ALL OUT VS CHIVAS!! 💛 pic.twitter.com/rOZRfTG3Vh

— Global Football (@ftbol_global) September 8, 2024