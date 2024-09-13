He National Classic between America and Chivas will live one more edition next Saturday, September 14, although due to remodeling issues, those from Coapa will not be able to use the Azteca Stadiumso the duel will take place in the Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
For this match, the Eagles will already have Kevin Alvarezwho returned to the field last weekend in the friendly against National Athletic from Colombia, after coming on as a substitute in the second half. Added to this, Henry Martin, Israel Reyes and Luis Malagon They returned safely from the FIFA date after being summoned by Mexicothe same as the Colombian Christian Borja. The Uruguayans Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceres were also called up by their national team, although the latter will be out for a month after suffering a tear in his thigh. Likewise, the Chilean Diego Valdes will remain absent and the American Alejandro Zendejas could add minutes. These are all the problems that the Brazilian coach will have to deal with André Jardine.
On the side of the Sacred Flock, Alan Mozo, Raul Rangel and Roberto Alvarado They also returned without problems from the FIFA datesuch as Cade Cowell which was required by the USA. Now, the only doubt that the Argentine coach has Fernando Gago is Javier Hernandezwhich continues to recover. Likewise, Matthew Chavez and Carlos Cisneros They reappeared in the friendly against Alligators FCso they declared themselves ready for the classic.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – Despite the call from the Tricolor, the goalkeeper aims to be the starter for the Classic above all Rodolfo Cotabecause it means a lot to the fans.
Defense: Nestor Araujo – With the regrettable last minute withdrawal of Sebastian CaceresThe World Cup player will be in charge of being the leader of the lower part through all his experience.
Defense: Ramon Juarez – This is the time for the youth player to raise his hand again to show that he can fight for the starting position against the rest of his teammates, since he has more than fulfilled his role when it has been his turn to appear.
Right back: Israel Reyes – Although he is already ready, he is just returning and the national team has been doing well since he was placed in the position last semester.
Left back: Cristian Calderon – Although the Colombian Christian Borja The strategist likes him, he could start the Chicote, since he comes from scoring a ‘whiplash’ in the duel against National Athletic and since it is his former club, he could show more determination.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – In the last two matches of the club there was a defeat and precisely the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez He was in the starting lineup, so now he could be ruled out to give minutes to other elements.
Pivot: Alvaro Fidalgo – As in the past, the strategist would bet on placing the Spaniard next to the younger of the Dos Santos so that he can generate play from the lower part.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – Although he has not fulfilled his role and the fans are beginning to tire, El Chiquito will have this match to prove his worth and take charge of pulling the strings in the absence of Diego Valdes.
Right winger: Javairo Dilrosun – The Dutchman came on as a substitute in the Young Classicso now fully recovered he would look to hurt the Flock from the right side.
Left winger: Brian Rodriguez – The Uruguayan would remain fixed in the attack on the left side, since with his speed and overflow he could hurt the Guadalajara defense a lot.
Forward: Henry Martin – In a classic you can’t leave out the man who does the most damage. La Bomba has already become accustomed to celebrating in this type of match, so he surely has some planned.
This is what América’s possible lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Sebastian Caceres, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, ‘Chicote’ Calderon
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Érick Sánchez
Forwards: Javairo Dilrosun, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin
Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Ivan Rodriguez, Alan Cervantes, Illian Hernandez, Nestor Araujo, Cristian Borja, Dagoberto Espinoza, Kevin Alvarez, Richard Sanchez, Patricio Salas, Rodrigo Aguirre, Miguel Vazquez
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – El Tala is coming off a new experience as the starting goalkeeper for the Aztec national team, achieving a clean slate, so he will look to repeat it.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – There will hardly be any changes in a central defense that has functioned correctly throughout the semester and which was left without many options due to the absence of Chiquete Orozco and Luis Olivas.
Defense: Antonio Briseño – El Pollo has replaced his teammates correctly, as he is a decisive player in the aerial game and has also been successful in one-on-one situations.
Right back: Alan Mozo – After his call-up to the Aztec national team, Don Centros must return in high spirits, so he will try to keep up with his great rival and will look to shine in this match.
Left back: Jose Castillo – The big doubt may be this lateral, since Matthew Chavez He returned and has given the Tuzo youth player a good fight for the leading role.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – Fernando Gago He understood it. The team has no other player with the characteristics of the Bear, a true ball-winner who travels several meters of the field.
Midfielder: Erick Gutierrez – Guti is one of the most consistent players in midfield. For the coach, he is becoming the cornerstone of the area, as Victor Guzman is still not at one hundred percent of its level.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltran – For many he is below par, however, he would be Guti’s companion to orchestrate the midfield, and he also comes from scoring a goal against Bravos.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – It is difficult to imagine Guadalajara without El Piojo, since he is one of the players who usually makes the difference, and there is no one else who has his offensive characteristics.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – The Vaquero returned to a call-up USA for the good level he has shown with the Flock. This semester he has been one of the most relevant, since he is not afraid to face and launch himself forward against the defenders.
Forward: Armando Gonzalez – Without Chicharito and with Ricardo Marin La Hormiga, which is not going through a good moment, is aiming to start in its first National Classic of the First Division.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran
Forwards: ‘Louse’ Alvarado, Cade Cowell, ‘Ant’ Gonzalez
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Jesus Sanchez, Leo Sepulveda, Mateo Chavez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Fidel Barajas, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, Pavel Perez, Omar Govea, Yael Padilla, Ricardo Marin
More news about Liga MX
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#probable #starting #lineups #América #Chivas #National #Classic #Apertura
Leave a Reply