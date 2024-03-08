Paris Saint-Germain receives Reims on Matchday 25 of Ligue 1 from the Parc des Princes this Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 a.m. Mexico City time where the Parisian team wants to preserve its streak of 19 games without knowing defeat in the championship French and where he is leader of the classification with 55 points.
PSG has 15 wins, seven draws and one defeat, in addition to a goal difference of 35 and if that were not enough, it is nine points ahead of its closest pursuer, Stade Brestois which has 46 units.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Parisian team against the Reims which is in the middle of the general table in ninth place.
Q: Gianluigi Donnarumma – The young Italian goalkeeper is the undisputed starter in the Parisian goal.
RHP: Achraf Hakimi – The fast Moroccan winger is the absolute owner of the right wing.
DFC: Marquinhos – The Brazilian captain could be back in action after his absence due to injury.
DFC: Danilo Pereira – Likewise, the experienced Portuguese defender could be back in the lineup after overcoming his injury.
LI: Lucas Hernández – The multifunctional French defender is another base player for PSG and can almost never be missing as the owner of the left wing.
MD: Carlos Soler – The Spanish midfielder has earned the coach's trust and is a player who is little by little becoming more active in the club.
MC: Manuel Ugarte Ribeiro – The Uruguayan youth player is a regular in the French team's midfield thanks to his defensive contribution.
MI: Vítor Ferreira – The young Portuguese is an integral part of the team this season, he has only missed one game, the rest he has mostly played as a starter.
ED: Marco Asensio – The Spanish winger has not had much activity during the first 18 days of the season, largely due to his foot injury, but since Matchday 19 he has been a regular member of the coaching staff, mostly as a starter and playing most of the games.
DC: Goncalo Ramos – The Portuguese revelation in Benfica and selection is an attacker who has not exploded in Paris, but while that happens, the coaching staff has given him many opportunities.
EI: Kylian Mbappé – It is well known that one of the most sought-after footballers in the world currently will not continue in Paris next season, but while that happens, the team has to make the best use of it for the remainder of the campaign.
