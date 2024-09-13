After beating the America in it Young Classicthe super leader Blue Cross returns to action next Saturday, September 14 when he visits Lion in it New Campfor Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura, of the Liga MXwith the firm conviction of staying at the top of the table.
The Machine loaned four players for the FIFA date: Erik Lira, Luis Romo and Carlos Rodriguez with Mexico and Kevin Mier with Colombia. For the good luck of the technician Martin Anselmihis pupils returned in optimal conditions to be able to face the clash against La Fiera. Likewise, Andres Montano He was requested by the U-23s and Amaury Morales and Mateo Levy for the U-20, without having any injuries. Regarding the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandezcontinues with his rehabilitation.
On the other hand, the Panzas Verdes will have their debut on the bench because the Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo He will experience his first duel after being announced as the new helmsman last weekend, replacing the Uruguayan Jorge Bava. Toto is one of the students of the also Argentinean Marcelo Bielsaso he will look to be aggressive in his playing style.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – After being called up by Colombia for this FIFA date, the goalkeeper will return with the conviction of doing his job better than ever, because he knows that he is being followed from different parts of the world.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The fans recently cheered the Argentine, but it was obvious that this would not take him out of the starting lineup. A winning lineup repeats itself, so we would see a line of three again.
Defense: Willer Ditta – The Colombian is the duo of Piovi since Anselmi He took command of the team, as they are two of his most trusted men.
Defense: Erik Lira – The midfielder was converted into a central defender a while ago and has performed well. His performance has been so good that he has returned to the national team.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan was the great figure of Mexico in the victory against New Zealandas he looked in great form in midfield, distributing the ball. He scored and assisted.
Left inside: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine is one of the helmsman’s wild cards, as he can play as a winger or a full-back and he performs his tasks adequately.
Right inside: Jorge Sanchez – The right back was not included in the squad Mexicodespite being an unmovable starter since he signed with Cruz Azul, but that is even more reason to leave everything on the field.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine, the other trusted man of Anselmihas never stopped being a starter. Against the Eagles he scored a great goal.
Midfielder: Alexis Gutierrez – If the coach’s plan is to repeat the winning eleven, that leaves the attacker in, so Charly Rodriguez would have to wait his turn on the bench.
Forward: Angel Sepulveda – The coaching staff decided to put Cuate next to Giakoumakis and they were not out of place, since the Mexican has other qualities different from a usual ‘9’.
Forward: Giorgos Giakoumakis – The Greek arrived as a star signing and has responded. Against América he managed to equalise, which triggered the comeback.
This is how Cruz Azul’s possible lineup would look (3-1-4-2):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Lolo Farevelli, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez
Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Substitutes: Andres Gudiño, Charly Rodriguez, Mateo Levy, Amaury Morales, Camilo Candido, Andres Montano, Ignacio Rivero, Amaury Garcia, Jorge Garcia, Carlos Vargas
