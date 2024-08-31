The fifth date of the #Opening2024 gave us fantastic duels! 🔥 After a few weeks, a day was completed again in the #LigaBBVAMX. I already missed it! 🙌 How did your team do? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KudWnnsErO — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 25, 2024

In addition, Pauno He admitted that he was upset with the draw against the team from Guadalajara: “Bitterness is the great definition of how the team feels after the game played. The rival was intense and it was shown that the game was in either side’s favor. The missed penalty opportunity would have been ideal to score, but I highlight the reaction to the goal in the second half.”.

On this, the Argentine coach Gustavo Lema defended the Chinese: “He should be protected a little more, because of the beatings and insults he gets. He should be applauded on all the pitches, he is insulted on all the pitches, except in CU. It is a disgrace… which, well, cannot be understood.”.

Goalie: Fernando Tapia

Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo

Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova

Forwards: Ozziel Herrera, Marcelo Flores, André-Pierre Gignac

Substitutes: Felipe Rodriguez, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Purata, Jesus Garza, Sebastian Fierro, Juan Vigon, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez, Nico Ibanez, Joaquim Pereira, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Eugenio Pizzuto, Eduardo Tercero