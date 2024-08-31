Next Sunday, September 1st, Tigers visit to Pumas in it Olympic University Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of returning to the path of victory after having tied 1-1 with Chivas on the above date.
For this commitment, the northern felines could not count on their recent signing, the Brazilian Joaquim Pereirawho left injured in the 83rd minute against the Flock. The Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He revealed that it was something muscular, however, he still has to wait for the medical report to know if he will be eligible to play against the capital team.
In addition, Pauno He admitted that he was upset with the draw against the team from Guadalajara: “Bitterness is the great definition of how the team feels after the game played. The rival was intense and it was shown that the game was in either side’s favor. The missed penalty opportunity would have been ideal to score, but I highlight the reaction to the goal in the second half.”.
On the side of Universidad Nacional, they come from losing 2-1 against Atlaswhere one of the great villains in history was Cesar Huerta after missing a penalty, which led to boos and mockery on social media.
On this, the Argentine coach Gustavo Lema defended the Chinese: “He should be protected a little more, because of the beatings and insults he gets. He should be applauded on all the pitches, he is insulted on all the pitches, except in CU. It is a disgrace… which, well, cannot be understood.”.
Goalkeeper: Fernando Tapia – The youth won the game Felipe Rodriguez in the absence of the Argentine Nahuel Guzman. It has a promising future and the same Paunovic He highlighted this in the last match against Chivas, because he has done things well.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – The years have not passed in vain and the Argentine captain has been able to play as a central defender for some time now, doing a great job.
Defense: Diego Reyes – In the possible absence of Jaoquim PereiraEl Flaco would be in charge of replacing him at the center. There are options for Juan Purata and the newly signed Rafael Guerrerobut the coach would leave because of experience.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Oaxacan player does not let go of his position, and against Chivas he got a penalty even though it was not converted.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Another one who is also a regular. He will surely have a difficult task in containing the attacks of the Uruguayan. Robert Ergasone of the most active players on the rival team.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian always appears in front of the defenders, as he has a great sense of recovery, and is also extremely reliable when starting out.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan would be the other element that will accompany him in the center of the field, since his skills are more offensive than defensive.
Midfielder: Sebastian Cordova – In the last few matches, the coach has decided to leave the Argentine out of the starting lineup. Juan Brunettaso it would not be strange to see the Olympic medalist commanding everything from the center.
Left winger: Marcelo Flores – The youngster has been performing well since joining the club and usually comes on as a substitute, helping a lot towards the end of the match. His insight would be important in facing the capital team.
Right winger: Ozziel Herrera – In the last engagement, Pauno He tried to play with two ‘9’s, which didn’t work for him, so he would again bet on two wingers, where the red-and-black youth player would appear and although he played the previous match on the left, his natural position is the right.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – By not wanting to play with two forwards, the Frenchman would win the game over the Argentine Nico Ibanezsince it can change the shock from one moment to the next.
This is how Tigres’ possible lineup would look (4-3-3):
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Ozziel Herrera, Marcelo Flores, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodriguez, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Purata, Jesus Garza, Sebastian Fierro, Juan Vigon, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez, Nico Ibanez, Joaquim Pereira, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Eugenio Pizzuto, Eduardo Tercero
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Lisandro Magallan, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Robert Ergas
Midfielders: Piero Quispe, Jose Caicedo, Angel Rico
Forwards: Jorge Ruvalcaba, Cesar Huerta, Memo Martinez
Substitutes: Pablo Bennevendo, Rodrigo Lopez, Ignacio Pussetto, Rogelio Funes Mori, Michell Rodriguez, Gil Alcala, Pablo Monroy, Ulises Rivas, Ali Avila, Santiago Trigos
