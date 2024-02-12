After completing his mini tour on Asian soil, the Inter Miami returns home to measure himself Newell's Old Boys of Argentina in the DRV PNK Stadiumnext Thursday, February 15, which will also be the Argentine's reunion Lionel Messi with the club that sheltered him in the youth categories from 1994 to 1999 before signing with the Barcelona.
The last commitment of The Herons it was against him Vissel Kobe of Japan, drawing 0-0, but losing 4-3 on penalties. Prior to that, the North American team defeated 1-4 Hong Kong XIwhile the Al-Nassr of Qatar beat him 6-0 and the Al-Hilal he hit him 4-3.
Although the pink team has left many doubts in its preseason towards the 2024 season of the MLSit seems that they still plan to add more signings to their squad, since it is known that they want Federico Redondo of the Argentinos Juniors and of the Argentina under-23 team. It is mentioned that the offer for the midfielder is close to being accepted and it is a figure that is around eight million dollars. This week the hiring of the Albiceleste team could be resolved.
Coach Mauricio Larriera He said how he will face the friendly against Inter Miami: “The match with Inter Miami is an institutional issue, Newell's for the world, because of the people and professionals who are going to participate and I feel privileged, but we are going to give it the corresponding importance. In short, it is a party. I am privileged to face a footballer who has marked history as Messiwe also have Luis Suarez and to Tata Martino who has my respect as a coach. “This match is going to be approached seriously, but knowing that it is something more ceremonial because our focus is on the League Cup and we are not going to deviate from that.”.
“Going to play with Inter Miami, what matters is the trip; We have to take it as a celebration without stopping to look at the games that really matter. From a sporting point of view, this match is to limit the possibility of injuries, to give more football to the boys who have fewer minutes. And since it is a ceremony, there are people who feel it because it is in the roots of Rosario and Newell's, and they are obviously going to have their minutes. There is not and I do not have any type of dilemma. We have to go with our heads thinking about recovering, because it is after Racing, to face Estudiantes”concluded the strategist.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – Throughout the preseason, the goalkeeper has been the starter, so he would remain under the three posts.
Defense: Noah Allen – Thinking, perhaps, about the future, the coach has given the 19-year-old youth the opportunity to be the center back of the team.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – The pink team has little by little become a team modeled after Argentina, since El Tata has continued the work of the U-20 team.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin –He is another of the team's veterans. With the long experience that he has had in both national and international football, the World Cup player will be in charge of guarding the right lane.
Left back: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is another of Messi's great friends in his Blaugrana days, so he must be one of the most important.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – He must show his leadership in the midfield, apart from being one of the few who does not suffer injuries constantly. He should be the great connector of the defense with the offense.
Pivot: Gregore Magalhaes – The Brazilian will be the heavyweight of the containment, since he will be in charge of recovering the ball. The midfielder has been an important piece since his arrival and it is planned to continue that way.
Midfielder: David Ruiz – One more Argentine in the initial scheme. He started in the last game against Vissel Kobe, so he could repeat.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – As it is more of a kind of tribute game, La Pulga would have to be the starter, after having been a relief player on the Asian tour.
Left Wing: Robert Taylor – Likewise, the Finn started against the Japanese and would start again from the start. Although he shines more when he plays as a midfielder, he is also left to do damage on the left.
Forward: Luis Suárez – It has been difficult for the Uruguayan to find the goal, but he must begin to show why he came to the institution, not only because he is Messi's comrade but also because of his great quality up front.
This is what Inter Miami's possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gregore Magalhaes, David Ruiz
Forwards: Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Robert Taylor
Substitutes: Ryan Sailor, Yannick Bright, Leo Campana, Julian Gressel, Lawson Sunderland, CJ Santos, Israel Boatwright, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Tyler Hall, Cole Jensen, Shanyder Borgelin
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#probable #starting #lineup #friendly #Inter #Miami #Newell39s #Boys
Leave a Reply