🔟⚽ Next week the match between #INTER MIAMI – #NEWELL'S

It will be on Thursday, February 15 at 9:30 p.m. at the DRV PNK Stadium.#InterMiamiCF @Newells pic.twitter.com/DCTUu57Amt — Radio Miter Rosario (@MitreRosario) February 7, 2024

Although the pink team has left many doubts in its preseason towards the 2024 season of the MLSit seems that they still plan to add more signings to their squad, since it is known that they want Federico Redondo of the Argentinos Juniors and of the Argentina under-23 team. It is mentioned that the offer for the midfielder is close to being accepted and it is a figure that is around eight million dollars. This week the hiring of the Albiceleste team could be resolved.

Tonight's finale from Tokyo pic.twitter.com/o1rNYCo9cU — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 7, 2024

“Going to play with Inter Miami, what matters is the trip; We have to take it as a celebration without stopping to look at the games that really matter. From a sporting point of view, this match is to limit the possibility of injuries, to give more football to the boys who have fewer minutes. And since it is a ceremony, there are people who feel it because it is in the roots of Rosario and Newell's, and they are obviously going to have their minutes. There is not and I do not have any type of dilemma. We have to go with our heads thinking about recovering, because it is after Racing, to face Estudiantes”concluded the strategist.

🇺🇾🧠 Uruguayan Mauricio Larriera's Newell's had a very good start in the League Cup. The coach already achieves glimpses of his idea in a short time and with a scorer like Ignacio Ramírez and the quality of Ever Banega he can make people talk. So far he has won his 4 games and only… pic.twitter.com/ZhWs74MOH0 — Uruguayan Mystique (@Misticauruguaya) February 10, 2024

Fighting in the final 15 💪 Stream live here: https://t.co/ICq5tPBs2O pic.twitter.com/nHhYnkfkRF — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 7, 2024