Regarding his debut, the South American said: “The first match as Rayados coach is a special joy. Of course, if I only look at the result, I feel angry because it seemed like we would take the three points and in the end it was only one. We came to look for the three points, at times it seemed like it would be like that, we pressed well, we could have scored the third and fourth goal, we lacked intelligence in the final part. We have been working for six days, and we started to see several of the things that we are going to start emphasizing in the team and try to touch on as quickly as possible.”.

“I think there are two games in this match, one before the sending off and one after the sending off. Unfortunately, that’s football. It wasn’t the game we wanted in terms of form, but it was the game in terms of objectives. We have to correct mistakes on the field, we can win better for the fans. Today wasn’t the best game. Playing with ten players changes the plans, so we changed the strategy to get the win.”he said.

The important thing for the Portuguese is to win well on the field, without minimizing the victories and points achieved. Although he will continue to demand that the players value concentration and discipline more, he also stressed that one of the club’s jobs in the coming months is to continue polishing the talents of the first team, giving them minutes and nominating them for the Mexican national team.

Goalie: Esteban Andrada

Defenses: Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga

Midfielders: ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales

Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Rojas, Germán Berterame

Substitutes: Luis Cardenas, Hector Moreno, Edson Gutierrez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Brandon Vazquez, Roberto de la Rosa, Sebastian Vegas, Iker Fimbres, Cesar Garza, Jose Urias