Next Saturday, August 31st, Striped receives Toluca in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the Argentine coach Martin Demichelis will seek his first victory on the royal bench.
Monterrey comes from having tied 2-2 against Xolos at the premiere of Michos as the team’s helmsman, but now it will be in front of the fans on their own turf.
Regarding his debut, the South American said: “The first match as Rayados coach is a special joy. Of course, if I only look at the result, I feel angry because it seemed like we would take the three points and in the end it was only one. We came to look for the three points, at times it seemed like it would be like that, we pressed well, we could have scored the third and fourth goal, we lacked intelligence in the final part. We have been working for six days, and we started to see several of the things that we are going to start emphasizing in the team and try to touch on as quickly as possible.”.
On the other hand, the Red Devils come from beating 2-1 Athletic San Luis in Hell, however, to the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva That left a bittersweet taste.
“I think there are two games in this match, one before the sending off and one after the sending off. Unfortunately, that’s football. It wasn’t the game we wanted in terms of form, but it was the game in terms of objectives. We have to correct mistakes on the field, we can win better for the fans. Today wasn’t the best game. Playing with ten players changes the plans, so we changed the strategy to get the win.”he said.
The important thing for the Portuguese is to win well on the field, without minimizing the victories and points achieved. Although he will continue to demand that the players value concentration and discipline more, he also stressed that one of the club’s jobs in the coming months is to continue polishing the talents of the first team, giving them minutes and nominating them for the Mexican national team.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – A permanent starter no matter who is the coach. However, he must have room for improvement because he has conceded a goal in three consecutive games.
Defense: Stefan Medina – Although it was expected that Hector Moreno was the starter due to his experience, Martin Demichelis He left him on the bench and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change.
Defense: Victor Guzman – Next to the Colombian would be El Toro, one of the current members of the Mexican national team, who has good physique and aerial play.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – Likewise, the Michoacan was in the starting lineup against Xolos and it is possible that he will repeat it. The Chilean Sebastian Vegas could once again be his replacement.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga – No one can move the national team player from that position, as he arrived precisely to reinforce that position in the previous semester.
Pivot: Jorge Rodriguez – Same case with El Corcho. If there is someone who gives balance to the midfield, it is the Argentine, who serves as a cornerstone to start the exit.
Pivot: Oliver Torres – Now that the Spaniard is 100% recovered from his injury, he is expected to be someone who really makes a difference in the midfield, especially when it comes to setting up the offense.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – Michos placed him as a ’10’ in the last match, so being one of the most experienced men in the squad, he knows that he carries a lot of responsibility to support the rest in the game.
Left winger: Johan Rojas – In the previous clash, the coach opted to use Brandon Vazquez as a left winger, which worked for him because he scored a goal, however, since he was just getting to know his pupils, he would send the Colombian in from the start.
Right winger: Jordi Cortizo – Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona He is already at 100, but for now the Sonoran has the advantage to appear in the zone thanks to the continuity he has had. Against Tijuana he provided the assist for the second goal.
Forward: German Berterame – There is no doubt that the Argentine is the team’s number 9 par excellence. Against Tijuana he scored with a header and had other opportunities.
This is what Rayados’ possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Rojas, Germán Berterame
Substitutes: Luis Cardenas, Hector Moreno, Edson Gutierrez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Brandon Vazquez, Roberto de la Rosa, Sebastian Vegas, Iker Fimbres, Cesar Garza, Jose Urias
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Luan García, Bruno Méndez, Jesús Gallardo, Brian García
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Frankie Amaya, ‘Canelo’ Angulo
Forwards: Juanpi Dominguez, Alexis Vega, Paulinho Dias
Substitutes: ‘Gacelo’ Lopez, Isaiah Violante, Claudio Baeza, Luis Garcia, Carlos Orrantia, Robert Morales, Abraham Villegas, Jesus Pinuelas, Klever Castillo, Juan Carrera
