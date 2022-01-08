Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev does not appear in public due to illness. The probable reason for Nazarbayev’s absence was named by his former adviser Yermukhamet Yertysbayev on the air of the TV channel “Atameken business”… In addition, Ertysbayev considered the deteriorating health of the first president to be the reason for the outbreak of unrest in the country.

“And as soon as he fell seriously ill, this distraught camarilla, which stood in a greedy crowd at the throne, she decided to arrange all this brawl, armed rebellion,” the adviser explained. The goal of the protesters, according to Yertysbayev, is to overthrow the current leader of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev.

The political scientist is sure that if his health condition allowed Nazarabayev, he would make a political appeal to the people. At the same time, Ertysbayev called the disclosed information his personal opinion – he does not have exact data on Nazarbayev’s illness.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to an increase in retail prices for liquefied gas. From the western part of the country, they spread to the entire territory of the republic, citizens seized and burned the administrations of several large cities. To restore order, Tokayev asked for help from the CSTO.