Monterrey and Inter Miami will face each other this Wednesday, April 10 at the Steel Giant in a duel corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Rayados got a good lead in Florida and will seek to seal their place in the semifinals at home.
This is how Rayados and Las Garzas would come out for this important Concachampions duel:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada: The Argentine goalkeeper is characterized by his solidity and for giving security to his defensive line. His experience will be of vital importance in this life or death duel against Miami.
Right back: Erick Aguirre: Aguirre stands out for being a versatile player. When he is used as a winger, he is distinguished by his good marking, but also by joining the attack through the lane. He is a wild card for Fernando Ortiz.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán: 'Toro' Guzmán was not used this weekend so that he arrived fresh and in the best conditions for this commitment. In the first leg he had a more than acceptable role.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno: The experienced Sinaloan soccer player stands out for his tactical intelligence and ability to anticipate plays. In a team with several young people, Moreno's voice has to weigh and infect the group with his experience.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga: Although he is not yet an undisputed starter, Arteaga has shown interesting things in his first tournament with Rayados. He is a winger with speed to overwhelm the wing and who also contributes defensively.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo: Romo is a multifunctional midfielder who can play in several positions and fulfill different positions. He has gotten along very well with 'Corcho' Rodríguez, with whom he forms an interesting tandem in the middle of the field.
Central midfielder: Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez: The Argentine midfielder is distinguished by his good ability to recover balls, although he has also collaborated this season, his first with Rayados, with some assists.
Far right: Maximiliano Meza: They say that he who has, retains. Meza is a medium with a lot of experience and who remains in very good shape. He helps balance Rayados and is also quite dangerous on the last line.
Offensive midfielder: Sergio Canales: The Spanish creative stands out for his vision of the game, his creativity to generate scoring options, his association with offensive players and because he is an element that makes a difference on the field of play. This season he is showing the best version of him.
Left winger: Jesús Gallardo: Although he usually plays as a winger, this season Fernando Ortiz has opted for Gallardo as a left winger. That's how it started in Pumas, it's not a place I don't know. You have defensive sacrifice and know what to do with the ball in the final third. .
Center forward: Brandon Vázquez: The Mexican-American forward is a physical marvel and is probably the player on the squad who best fits the definition of the traditional nine. Ortiz sometimes bets on Vázquez as a starter and other times on Germán Berterame, a scorer with different characteristics. Due to the type of match, it seems that the Stars and Stripes team will start in the starting eleven.
Goalkeeper: D. Callender
Defense: , Weigandt, T. Avilés, N. Freire, J. Alba
Medium: S. Busquets, D. Gómez, J. Gressel
Forward: L. Suárez, R. Taylor, L. Messi
