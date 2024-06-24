After the debut of Chili and Argentina in the Copa America 2024now they have to face each other on Matchday 2 of the Group Stage, next Tuesday, June 25 at the MetLife Stadiumwhat is expected to be a quick duel after those memories in the last decade of the tournament CONMEBOL.
On the first day, The Albiceleste faced Canada at the opening of the contest, while The Red did his thing in front of Peru.
Everything seems even between both teams, since of their last five matches three have been draws, with two victories for the Argentines. The most recent was the triumph of the current world champion in the Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup, winning 1-2 on Andean soil thanks to Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martíneztwo elements that will surely start the match from the start.
It is time to review the lineups of both teams for the duel:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – Loved by the entire Albiceleste nation, but hated by almost all other countries, El Dibu will want to show why he was world champion despite his detractors.
Defense: Cristian Romero – Cuti is one of the defenders to follow in the tournament. At the same time he is one of the immovable ones in the scheme of things. Lionel Scaloni.
Defense: Nicolás Otamendi – You can’t be missing a man so strong and aggressive at the bottom. These characteristics make it a guarantee in the plant.
Right back: Gonzalo Montiel – Another that has become a fixed element to take care of the right sector. His speed is one of his best weapons.
Left back: Nicolás Tagliafico – If we go to recent history, the element of Olympique Lyonnais He was a starter in the 2022 World Cup final, so the coach would trust him again to start.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernández – It was one of the great revelations of Qatar 2022. From there, it became common, since it added many minutes with the Chelsea.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister -He is another of the fundamental pieces in the midfield. His ability to play anywhere in the midfield makes him ideally suited to be the orchestrator.
Inside right: Giovani Lo Celso – It is a very versatile element. Despite the dominance he has playing in the center of the field, he can also play on the right side to make the game flow.
Inside left: Rodrigo De Paul – The mattress element is responsible for closing the Argentine midfield. He is a wild card because he can play in almost all positions in the area.
Forward: Lionel Messi – La Pulga cannot be missing from the team’s build. His best years are behind him, but he is still a prodigy with the ball and at any second he can make a difference.
Forward: Lautaro Martínez – Despite the internal competition it has with Julian Alvarezthe Inter Milan man will most likely be the one chosen to accompany the captain, as he has a great scoring nose.
This is what Argentina’s lineup would look like (4-4-2):
Goalie: ‘Dibu’ Martínez
Defenses: ‘Cuti’ Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Giovani Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister
Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martínez
Goalie: Claudio Bravo (C)
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Matías Catalán, Mauricio Isla, Gabriel Suazo
Midfielders: Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Alexis Sánchez
Forwards: Diego Valdés, Víctor Dávila, Eduardo Vargas
More news about the Copa América 2024
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#probable #lineups #Chile #Argentina #Copa #América
Leave a Reply