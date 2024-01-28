Inter Miami will continue its preseason this Monday, January 29 when it faces Al Hilal. The team led by Gerardo Martino has still not been able to win any of its preparation matches and the pressure is beginning to grow.
Much is expected from the squad of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in this new edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS) tournament and this duel will serve to prepare for the start of the league.
The Herons will face Al Hilal, leader of the Saudi Arabian professional league. Below we share how both squads could go out for this friendly duel that will be held at the Kingdom Arena next Monday.
Goalkeeper: Y. Bono.
Defense: S. Abdulhamid, K. Koulibaly, Ali Al Bulayhi, Y. Alshahrani.
Medium: R. Neves, M. Kano, S. Milinkovic Savic.
Front: A. Mitrovic, Michael, S. Aldawsari.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender: Callender looks to be the starting goalkeeper for 'Tata' this season. He is distinguished by his reflexes and abilities to anticipate plays, in addition to his agility between the three sticks.
Central defense: Tomás Avilés: The young Argentine promise is on the rise and is one of Gerardo Martino's big bets this season. Avilés, despite his youth, will have to show why the Garzas paid what they paid for him.
Central defender: Serhiy Kryvtsov: The Ukrainian is a solid and experienced central defender, the leader of this team's defense. He stands out for his ability to read the game, intercept passes and solidity in marking.
Center back: Noah Allen: The 19-year-old American defender is fighting for a starting spot. He has the coach's confidence and the support of two other good quality centre-backs.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin: The American right back is synonymous with speed and technique. Yedlin has a unique ability to join the attack and generate danger on the wing with his speed and precision in the crosses.
Right midfielder: Julian Gressel: The naturalized American German midfielder has a great ability to create scoring opportunities, he stands out for his vision of the game and precision in passing. He is a good complement to Busquets' game.
Central midfielder: Sergio Busquets: Despite his seniority, Busquets still has exceptional tactical intelligence. The Spanish midfielder stands out for his ability to recover balls and distribute the game. More is expected of him
Left midfielder: David Ruiz: The young Honduran midfielder is characterized by his technique and his ability to unbalance from midfield to forward.
Left back: Jordi Alba: Alba arrived in Miami last season as one of the club's bombshell hires. Much more is expected from the Spanish defender this season.
Forward: Luis Suárez: Suárez is one of the best forwards on record in recent years. The Uruguayan has an exceptional ability to score goals, great intelligence in the area and exquisite definition. Despite being a veteran, he is still at a high level.
Forward: Lionel Messi: Considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi possesses a unique combination of speed, game vision, scoring ability and dribbling, making him an extraordinary player in all facets of the game.
