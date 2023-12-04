Tigres and Atlético de San Luis will face each other next Thursday, December 7 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium in the first leg semifinal of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.
The UANL team qualified for this round after beating Puebla by an aggregate score of 5-2. Robert Dante Siboldi would come out with his gala team for the first chapter of this tie.
This would be the lineup of the UANL team for the first leg semifinal against San Luis.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán: Years go by and some things don’t change. ‘Patón’ continues to be a leader and one of the best goalkeepers in the entire Liga MX. In these phases of the tournament, having a goalkeeper like Guzmán is an advantage over the rest.
Right back: Javier Aquino: Although he does not always have the recognition he deserves, Aquino is key in the Tigres scheme. He stands out for his speed and ability to unbalance one-on-one, in addition to contributing to defense.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro: The versatile Argentine soccer player is one of the leaders of this squad. He has fulfilled when he has been required as a central defender. He stands out for his ability to recover balls and distribute play.
Central defender: Samir Cetano: The Brazilian defender is characterized by his dedication in each match. He needs to be more constant, because he has great qualities.
Left back: Jesús Angulo: The Mexican soccer player can contribute in defense and join the attack. ‘Stitch’ is a balanced player and his priority is defending.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán: The Uruguayan midfielder can play as a double pivot or more forward, in both positions he excels. He provides balance in the midfield, can help in recovery and distribution of the ball.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca: Defensive midfielder with tactical skills, he is key in containing and distributing the game from the center of the field.
Far right: Raymundo Fulgencio: The Tigres youth squad continues to show interesting things in the minutes he gets to play. He brings energy and versatility. He has delivered when needed.
Offensive midfielder: Sebastián Córdova: The creative who emerged from the basic forces of America is characterized by his vision of the game and ability to score and assist. He was vital to winning the Clausura 2023 title.
Left winger: Diego Lainez: The Mexican forward had an outstanding regular season with three goals and two assists. His speed and ability to unbalance in the final third of the field are his greatest strengths.
André Pierre Gignac: The team’s top scorer brings experience, goals and physical presence in the area. Gignac added nine goals and four assists in the regular season. In just one league game he scored two more goals.
Goalkeeper: J. González
Defense: J. Rivas, N. Silva, L. Magallán, A. Aldrete
Medium: U. Rivas, S. Trigos. R. Ergas
Front: E. Salvio. C. Huerta, G. Fernández
