Tigres is coming from the doldrums in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. The UANL team lost on matchday 11 against Club América. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi will have to shake off this tough defeat to face the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
This Tuesday, March 12, those from the UANL will host Orlando City at the Volcán. Tigres will face the Lions after both tied in the first leg by a score of 0-0. Below we will tell you how the Mexican team would fare in this match.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – 'Patón' is one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer and in the entire Concacaf region. Siboldi gave most of the starters a rest in the duel against América, but the Argentine is a competitive animal who wants to play every minute.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Siboldi rested the veteran over the weekend, but it appears he will return to the starting lineup for the important duel against Orlando. The defender will provide experience and imbalance on the right.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro – The 'Conde' is the leader of the Tigres defense, although this is not his natural position. Pizarro has looked very good in this position, he has not yet found his perfect partner for the center.
Central defender: Samir Souza – Siboldi has experimented with different players in this position. It seems that the Brazilian is the one who has convinced the most, the other centre-backs who could accompany Pizarro are at a very low level.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – Siboldi gave Angulo a rest in the duel against América, but the 'Stitch' has his place guaranteed in the duel against Orlando. He is very strong in defense and joins the attack when he should.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – Although Gorriarán started the game against América, it seems very likely that he will repeat against Orlando. The Uruguayan will surely form a duo in the midfield with Carioca.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – Carioca is a determining element for felines. It shows when he is on the court and also when he is not. Although his strength is recovery, he is also a threat to opposing defenders due to his ability to connect with his teammates and his medium and long-distance shooting.
Offensive midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine creative wants to go back to being who he was at the beginning of the season. Brunetta was one of the best for Tigres in the defeat against América. He has to be more decisive.
Right winger: Ozziel Herrera – Siboldi saved the young forward for the duel against the Águilas. Herrera has taken advantage of his minutes on the field and has won the position over some more experienced players.
Left winger: Diego Lainez – Tigres needs more from Lainez. The winger has improved in various phases of the game, but he still has a hard time deciding well in the final third of the field. He has to weigh more.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – This has not been the French forward's best season, however, we must never lose sight of him. Gignac is one of the best foreigners in the history of Liga MX and can still surprise.
