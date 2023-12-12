Tigers will seek to win the two-time championship in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team is two games away from achieving this feat, but in front they will have the super leader of the competition: Club América. This duel will be especially difficult for the cats, since they have not defeated the Eagles since November 2019.
This would be the starting lineup with which the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi would come out in the first leg final.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán -What else can be said about the Argentine goalkeeper? Guzmán was a very important piece in the semifinal series against Pumas. In both duels he excelled with important interventions.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Tigres side is in search of his sixth Liga MX title with the cats. Despite his seniority, he continues to stand out for his coming and going. He has improved in defensive tasks.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro – The midfielder turned center back has more than fulfilled his role in the UANL team. The Argentine is the leader of a very solid defense.
Central defender: Samir – The Brazilian footballer has become Pizarro's ideal partner. He has great physical packaging, as well as grit and good positioning.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – The 'Stitch' is not a player who has all the spotlights on him, but he generally fulfills his duties and there is little to criticize him for. Against Pumas he scored a goal.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian midfielder is one of the leaders of this squad. Six months ago it seemed that he was going to leave the institution, but since the Clausura 2023 league he has shown a great level.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan can fulfill several roles within Siboldi's scheme. He can play more freely when he has Vigón and Carioca covering his back. Gorriarán, as an offensive midfielder, is a permanent headache for the rival defense.
Central midfielder: Juan Pablo Vigón – Sometimes starter, sometimes relief, always important on the field. Vigón continues to demonstrate match by match that his signing was a great success for the board.
Left winger: Diego Lainez – Lainez is a better player than he was six months ago. You can see the progress and growth that the Mexican winger has had under the orders of Robert Dante Siboldi. He is now a more complete element, who knows when to attack and, above all, collaborates in defense.
Far right: Sebastián Córdova – Córdova is another of the Tigres elements that lives at a high level. The American youth squad has a goal and an assist in the league.
Center forward: Nicolás Ibáñez – The Argentine forward has had minutes due to André Pierre Gignac's physical discomfort. He has not been left behind. Nico Ibáñez adds a goal in the league.
