The “millionaire” coach won both games he played against Boca. On February 25 at the Monumental on date 7 he wants to continue with the positive streak but he will have a difficult week to put together the team. Miguel Borja's medical results were known and it was learned that he has a small muscle injury in his left adductor. He is ruled out for the match against Banfield on Sunday and his presence in the duel against the classic rival at the Monumental is a total unknown.
The injury to River's Colombian goalscorer in the Professional League Cup is a headache for Martín Demichelis. The evolution of the Hummingbird will be day by day and there are no deadlines. The possibility of him playing against Boca will be marked by how he feels day to day, beyond any medical diagnosis.
Pablo Solari and Diablito Echeverri joined the training this morning at the River Camp, after participating in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, and they will be part of the squad list that will be announced tomorrow after the training and the team concentration.
Pablo Solari could start up front alongside Facundo Colidio to face Boca. The other option that Demichelis has is that of the youthful Agustín Ruberto. With characteristics more similar to those of the Colombian than Solari (if the Puntano finally replaces him, then Colidio would be the 9), Ruberto has made a good impression at the start of the year and a possible start against Banfield should not be ruled out.
Goalkeeper: F.Armani
Defenses: M. Herrera, González Pírez, P. Díaz, E. Díaz
Midfielders: I. Fernández, N. Fonseca, R. Aliendro, E. Barco
Forwards: F. Colidio, P. Solari
Substitutes: R. Funes Mori, A. Palavecino, F. Mastantuono, A. Ruberto, C. Echeverri, M. Casco, E. Centurión, R. Villagra, H. Martínez, T. Leiva, I. Subiabre, S. Boselli.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#probable #lineup #River #Plate #receive #Boca #Juniors #Superclásico
Leave a Reply