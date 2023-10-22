The regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX is five dates away from finishing, however, there are still some pending duels, precisely two of Rayados de Monterrey. Therefore, next Wednesday, October 25, La Pandilla will maintain its postponed commitment from Matchday 4 when it receives Tijuana Xolos in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
During the past week, the players who were injured or with discomfort continued to work differently, talking about the Colombian Stephen Medinaas well as Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Victor Guzmanhoping that they were in shape for the duel against Cougars either Xolos.
The reality is that the albiazul team has constantly battled with injuries throughout the semester, remembering that the Argentine German Berterame He broke his foot after having scored six goals and two assists in six games between Liga MX and Leagues Cup. The good thing is that there is already a return date for the network breaker, who could return for Date 14 against America, according to the most recent reports. Launching it could be risky, however, in the end the decision will be the Argentine’s. Fernando Ortiz and his medical staff.
On the other hand, Hector Moreno He signed his renewal with the club, as indicated TUDNextending their bond for another year, thus joining the Chilean Sebastian Vegaswho just a few days ago extended until June 2028.
The Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez He is fighting for the Apertura 2023 scoring title by currently appearing at the top with the Colombian Harold Preciado, after managing to pierce the networks eight times. Of the 17 goals for the border club, eight have been from the Guaraní and he is shaping up to be the second scoring champion in the history of the institution, remembering that the first was the Colombian Dayro Moreno with eleven goals in 2016.
“I have always had good tournaments, but I was missing that little push to take the leap in quality, a scoring title is the greatest thing for a striker”he indicated.
In interview with the Liga MX He highlighted the trust and support that they have given him in Tijuana, mainly the coach Miguel Herrerawho met him again after passing through Tigers.
“We have the figure of Miguel, he is a motivating coach, which has surely happened to many, he helps a lot so that as a forward you can shine and score goals”argument.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The goalkeeper is already established as the immovable starter, however, he must be important to avoid defeats that take them away from the top positions.
Defense: Hector Moreno – The World Cup veteran has also established himself in the central defense, being the leader. Despite the years on top of him, he stays in shape.
Right back: Sebastián Vegas – To avoid risking Stephen Medinathe Chilean could appear accompanying Moreno, and he has just renewed his relationship as he is liked by the coaching staff.
Defense: Victor Guzmán – After the multiple losses in the defense of Rayados, the ‘Toro’ would repeat in the starting team of Rayados.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Another piece that does not move. The selected one comes from having been against Mexico in view of Ghana and he came back fine.
Pivot: Luis Romo – Although it was mentioned that he could not play due to back problems, the Sinaloan was also with the national team without complaints.
Pivot: Jonathan González – Little by little it has been competing with Omar Govea in the position and it would not be unusual for the Mexican-American to accompany blunt in containment.
Midfielder: Ponchito González – The Tano Ortiz They did not have the player due to injury for almost half the tournament, but now that he is back he has more options on attack. However, having not added minutes with the national team, Jordi Cortizo could be the other option.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – With the momentary losses of so many forwards, the Argentine has had to carry the weight of the attack. For now it sounds like he is on the radar of the Seville from Spain.
Far left: Ángel Jordán – With the doubt of Tecatito Corona and the Ecuadorian’s injuries Joao Rojas and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, the youth player could start in the midweek duel.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – Now what Ali Avila he left with the under-23 team to the Panamerican Gamesthe center forward must weigh by not having someone else who weighs in the position.
This is what the Rayados lineup would look like (4-1-4-1):
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Maxi Meza
Forwards: Ponchito González, Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina, Joao Rojas, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Omar Govea, Kevin Ortega, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra, César Bustos
