The reality is that the albiazul team has constantly battled with injuries throughout the semester, remembering that the Argentine German Berterame He broke his foot after having scored six goals and two assists in six games between Liga MX and Leagues Cup. The good thing is that there is already a return date for the network breaker, who could return for Date 14 against America, according to the most recent reports. Launching it could be risky, however, in the end the decision will be the Argentine’s. Fernando Ortiz and his medical staff.

On the other hand, Hector Moreno He signed his renewal with the club, as indicated TUDNextending their bond for another year, thus joining the Chilean Sebastian Vegaswho just a few days ago extended until June 2028.

“I have always had good tournaments, but I was missing that little push to take the leap in quality, a scoring title is the greatest thing for a striker”he indicated.

In interview with the Liga MX He highlighted the trust and support that they have given him in Tijuana, mainly the coach Miguel Herrerawho met him again after passing through Tigers.

“We have the figure of Miguel, he is a motivating coach, which has surely happened to many, he helps a lot so that as a forward you can shine and score goals”argument.

Goalie: Esteban Andrada

Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo

Midfielders: Luis Romo, Jonathan González, Maxi Meza

Forwards: Ponchito González, Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori

Substitutes: Víctor Guzmán, Edson Gutiérrez, Stefan Medina, Joao Rojas, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Omar Govea, Kevin Ortega, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra, César Bustos