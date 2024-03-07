Next Sunday, March 10, Striped receives Mazatlan in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere he hopes to add another victory to remain leader of the table.
La Pandilla has just beaten 3-0 Cougars in The Iron Giant with goals from the Mexican-American Brandon Vazquezthe Spanish Sergio Canales and Gerardo Arteagawhile during the week they faced the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions League against FC Cincinnati.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros finally managed to take away the undefeated Necaxa in it El Encanto Stadium through the many Andres Montano and the Argentine Gustavo del Pretedespite the Colombian's goal Diber Changing.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper has improved greatly. Added to this, he has a great defense that helps him a lot.
Defense: Hector Moreno – The four-time World Cup winner is responsible for giving a lot of security to the lower team, being a great example for the rest of his colleagues.
Defense: Victor Guzmán – El Toro has become a great companion for Moreno in the center. Thanks to his youth, it is a piece that never gets tired.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – The defender had to overcome some difficulties with his injuries, but he was ready to face the Pumas and could repeat.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Despite the arrival of Gerardo ArteagaVegeta's experience remains above unless there is a last minute change.
Pivot: Jorge Rodríguez – It is a very important piece for the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizbecause there was a reason he came as a reinforcement, and he quickly gained the support of the fans.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – Another one who had to deal with injuries, but in the last two games he already managed to score so they should take advantage of it.
Left winger: Maxi Meza – The Artist causes divided opinions because some mention that he is far from his level and others say that he is always needed on the field.
Far right: Jesús Corona – El Tecatito is still very far from what it once was, but for now the coaching staff is not giving up on it.
Forward: Germán Berterame – It is not known if the Argentine's last games with La Pandilla are being played due to the offer from the Portland Timbers, but they will have to take advantage of it.
Forward: Brandon Vázquez – Without a doubt, the board was very successful in hiring the North American, since he has responded with several goals.
This is what Rayados' possible lineup (4-4-2) would look like:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Érick Aguirre
Midfielders: 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Sergio Canales, Maxi Meza, 'Tecatito' Corona
Forwards: Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
Substitutes: Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Gutiérrez, Ponchito González, Luis Romo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Omar Govea, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Cárdenas, Stefan Medina, Víctor López, César Bustos, Jordi Cortizo
