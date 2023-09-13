After reaching its end FIFA date of the month of September, the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, resumes. It will be next Saturday, September 16 when Striped receive Lion in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Matchday 8.
After defeating Chivas in it Akron Stadiumthe Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He was satisfied with the result, considering that it is a reflection of the good work done for weeks, and he also spoke about his new signing, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho returns to the club where he was born after his tour of Europe.
“It was a very good first half. We played against a great rival who played at home with their fans. It was won on a difficult field. Today it was shown that this is the way to achieve results. I was calm with the operation of the equipment. Against Cruz Azul and Toluca we were denied the chance to score, but today we were forceful and created more dangerous situations. “I am happy with the work, the players feel good and we work more calmly”he indicated.
“We know the hierarchy and level of Jesus. He comes to his house, he has to enjoy it with commitment and seriousness. It is an important addition and I hope we can take advantage of it”he added.
Precisely the World Cup player, from Sevillesent a message through a video broadcast on social networks in Monterrey, expressing: “Hello Rayados, I’m happy to be home, up in Monterrey. What you can expect is that I am going to try, I am going to do everything possible to return the trust you had in me and we hope to be very happy. I have mixed feelings, I am very happy, I waited a few years to return and today it happened, so I am very happy and very excited. Striped is my house. I’m going to be one more to add. Wherever I am, wherever I am, I will give my one hundred percent.”.
On the other hand, the Esmeraldas have just rescued a 1-1 draw against the colero Necaxaall thanks to an own goal from the debutant Emilio Madrid. After this, the Ecuadorian Angel Mena He promised that his team will look better offensively to make its style more attractive.
“If we start to deepen the idea of the game a little, we have to make a little more sacrifice, previously we perhaps neglected the offensive part a little but later I think that the moments that I have had to score have been valuable, important When the team needs it, we have to continue working, preparing, we will wait anxiously and with determination. The idea of the game is clearer, we are more offensive and we hope that this partnership comes to light and a great spectacle is seen.”he declared.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Although he has had several sudden errors, it will be difficult for him to leave the starting eleven to leave his place for Luis Cardenas.
Defense: Hector Moreno – In the last games, the World Cup veteran was cared for due to muscle discomfort, leaving him on the bench from the beginning, coming in as a relief, but it is expected that after this break he will return fully recovered, replacing the Chilean Sebastian Vegaswho already accumulates four yellow cards.
Defense: Victor Guzmán – Although El Toro has been called up to play with the under-23 team, he has his youth on his side, so he will have no problems being fit for the match.
Right back: Stefan Medina – The Colombian, one of the team’s captains, will appear on the right side, a usual position for him, since he knows how to join the attack in a great way.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – One who never lets go of his position is the two-time World Cup winner, no matter which coach comes on the bench, it is difficult for anyone to replace him, unless he comes back injured Mexican team.
Pivot: Omar Govea – The azulcrema youth squad returned last semester as a reinforcement. He adapted quickly and for that reason, he has begun to earn his place.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan is slowly returning to that version that made him one of the best in his area. Unless he is injured with the Tricolor he will start against La Fiera.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – The Argentine’s recent commitments have weighed on him a little, but his quality is well known. With a diminished attack, it is necessary for him to come out at his best.
Left winger: Jordi Cortizo – At the beginning of the semester, the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas It was initially in that area, but little by little the Queretaro youth player convinced the Tano Ortiz. His reward was his first call to the Tricolor.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – The Spaniard showed that he arrives as a figure, because against Guadalajara he scored a double, first a shot from outside the area and then scored from the penalty spot.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – The Argentine will remain the axis of the attack in the absence of his teammate due to injury, unless the strategist considers that it is his turn Ali Avila to command the offensive.
This is what the Rayados lineup would look like (4-4-2):
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: Sergio Canales, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Sebastián Vegas, Jonathan González, Joao Rojas, Kevin Ortega, Ali Ávila, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra, Erick Carballo, Víctor López, Edson Gutiérrez, Érick Aguirre, Alfonso González
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#probable #lineup #Rayados #León #Matchday #A2023
Leave a Reply