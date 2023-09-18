On Saturday, September 16, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club faced León with a youth player playing as a center forward, this due to Germán Berterame, Rodrigo: the ‘Búfalo’ Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori are injured.
The responsibility for the goal fell on the shoulders of a young man called Alí Ávila, who, although he had already had minutes in the First Division and did things well in the Leagues Cup, continued to generate doubts for Monterrey fans, who would ultimately prefer to field an established footballer and not a ‘newbie’.
The pressure turned into anxiety, and Alí Ávila, in a play without major significance, swept recklessly, causing him to be painted red and thus losing the Monterrey classic. With everything and the missing man, Monterey managed to beat 3-1 Lion in the duel prior to the classic against Tigers.
If the fact that three of Monterrey’s four attackers had been injured practically at the same time seemed to be a bad joke of fate, adding Ávila’s expulsion was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz will be forced to modify his game plan, distributing the vacant position between Sergio Canales, Jordi Cortizo and Jesús: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, in a kind of false nine that, although it can confuse rivals , if they do not connect properly, they can end up confusing themselves.
When? Saturday September 23
Place: San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León
Stadium: University ‘Volcano’
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and AFIZZIONADOS
Online streaming: www.izzi.mx/izzigo-landing
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: Sergio Canales and Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Substitutes:
Sebastián Vegas, Jonathan González, Joao Rojas, Kevin Ortega, Luis Cárdenas, Daniel Parra, Erick Carballo, Víctor López, Edson Gutiérrez, Érick Aguirre and Alfonso González.
