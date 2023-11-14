Liechtenstein and Portugal will meet on the penultimate day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024. The Portuguese are in first place in Group J with a perfect pace (24 points in eight games).
The Blautz und rout are on the opposite side of the coin: they occupy last place in the sector and have eight consecutive defeats in the qualifier.
Both teams will meet this Thursday, November 16 at the Rheinpark Stadion in a true duel of David against Goliath.
This is how the teams would come out for this commitment:
Goalie: B. Buchel
Defending: M. Marxer, S. Wieser, L. Traber, L. Meier, M. Goppel
Half: A. Sele, M. Büchel, S. Lüchinger
Lead: D. Salanovic, J. Hasler
Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa – Portugal is heading towards the Euro Cup. The Portuguese team is under renovation, from the goal, and also has veterans who guide a new generation.
Right back: Diogo Dalot – Although Manchester United is not having the season it expected, Dalot, individually, remains one of the highlights of the Red Devils. A side with a lot of arrival.
Central defense: Rúben Dias – The Manchester City center back is still in the horns of the moon. He is an important piece in Guardiola’s scheme and has just won everything last season.
Central defender: Goncalo Inácio – The 22-year-old defender is called to be one of the great center backs of the future. The Sporting Lisbon player is part of Portugal’s new blood.
Left back: Joao Cancelo – After a few seasons full of uncertainty, Cancelo landed on the right foot at Barcelona. With the Blaugrana team he is finding the best version of himself.
Right Middle: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is one of those players who stands up for Manchester United in these moments of crisis. He has three goals and two assists in the Premier League.
Central midfielder: Otavinho – The former Porto player is one of the most talented elements, with the best touch and with the most vision that this team has. He is a teammate of Cristiano in Al Nassr.
Central midfielder: Danilo Pereira – Pereira is in charge of destroying, recovering and giving balance to a team full of stars. The 32-year-old containment is not immovable at PSG.
Left middle: Joao Félix – Like Cancelo, it seems that Félix is recovering his best version at Barcelona. After a fatal loan to Chelsea, the Portuguese is recovering a good version.
Midfielder: Rafael Leao – Leao is a perfect complement for the attack: he is fast, powerful and has great location. This season he has three goals and four assists with AC Milan.
Cristiano Ronaldo – At 38 years old, Ronaldo is still the leader and heart of this team. The captain has 127 goals with the Portugal shirt. Anything else to say?
