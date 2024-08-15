Puebla and Monterrey will face each other this Friday, August 16, in an early match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Both teams had a poor performance in the Leagues Cup 2024 and will seek to return to the path of victory after a series of bad results.
Below we share with you what the probable lineup of Rayados would be against the Camotero team:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada: The Argentine goalkeeper is one of the cornerstones of this project. While a good part of the team seems to be faltering, Andrade is a fixture.
Right back: Erick Aguirre: Aguirre has not been able to establish himself since his arrival in Monterrey. He gives one good game for three average ones and two to forget. The full-back has more to offer, but he needs consistency.
Center back: Stefan Medina: The Colombian defender can play in the centre or on the right side. Given his recent absences from the game and due to injury, it seems that he will start against Puebla.
Center back: Hector MorenoThe veteran Mexican footballer is not at his best. Moreno is in the final stretch of his career and his performance is not the same. What he lost in speed, he makes up for with experience and positioning.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga: The Rayados defender usually joins the attack in a good way, however, when it comes to defending, he has a hard time. He has received opportunities, but he does not end up taking advantage of them.
Central midfielder: Jorge Rodriguez: ‘Corcho’ made a good tandem in the middle of the field with Luis Romo. This season he has been seen a little more abandoned in that position, without a partner to help him do the dirty work.
Central Midfielder: Oliver Torres: The Spanish footballer has already been given the all-clear to play for Monterrey. He had a few minutes in the Leagues Cup, but he didn’t look particularly sharp. He could start against Puebla.
Right midfielder: Jesus Corona: The Mexican striker has not had the impact that was expected of him. ‘Tecatito’ shone with his own light in Portugal, but his career has abruptly declined due to injuries and lack of play. He is in debt.
Offensive midfielder: Jordi Cortizo: The midfielder has had a bittersweet summer. Although he was considered by Jaime Lozano to go to the Copa América with the Mexican national team, the Rayados player was practically erased. Monterrey’s start has not been very hopeful either.
Left midfielder: Johan Rojas: The Colombian gem has shown some flashes in his first games as a Rayados player. He could start as a starter against Puebla.
Centre forward: German Berterame:The Argentine striker is not at his best, but he is the best of all the Rayados attackers, as worrying as this may sound. Monterrey needs more from ‘Berte’.
