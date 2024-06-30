The Mexican National Team will play for its life against its counterpart from Ecuador in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa América this Sunday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. Mexico City time from State Farm Stadium.
Mexico is coming off a 1-0 win against Jamaica and a 1-0 loss against Venezuela; while, for its part, Ecuador suffered a 2-1 defeat against Venezuela and beat Jamaica 3-1.
In this way, we leave you with the possible lineup that will be presented Jaime Lozano to try to get into the quarter-finals.
Q: Julio González – After the discharge Luis Angel Malagonthe Pumas goalkeeper was chosen by the ‘Jimmy‘ to be the starting goalkeeper.
LH: Jorge Sánchez – The right back has been the coach’s starter in the competition and will surely repeat.
DFC: Israel Reyes – Most likely Cesar Montes He is not a starter and may not even play because he is not one hundred percent due to a muscular issue.
DFC; Johan Vasquez – The center of Genoa He has become a regular starter under Lozano and will clearly be in the starting lineup.
LI: Gerardo Arteaga – The Monterrey team’s full-back was key in the first match by scoring the goal that gave the Aztec team the win.
MD: Erick Sanchez – The captain of the Tuzos and possible reinforcement of the Eagles would be a starter in midfield.
MC: Luis Romo – Since the injury of Edson Alvarez The Gang player has been a starter and will surely repeat being an important shield.
MI: Luis Chavéz – The Moscow midfielder is one of the best Aztec players and cannot be missing from the starting eleven, he is one of the most daring players on the team.
ED: Uriel Antuna – He ‘Sorcerer‘He is another of the team’s regular starters, although he has not had his best performance, as he has not been able to break the nets or supply the attackers with balls, but he is always a latent option on the wing.
DC: Santiago Gimenez – ‘Santi‘ has been the starter in the attack of the ‘Jimmy‘ although he has not been able to finish the 90 minutes of any match and is always substituted in the second half.
EI: Julian Quiñones – The former azulcrema player shined on the first day, but from then on he has not been able to find his best version although he tries to finish and look for the rival goal.
