Inter Miami continues in its fight to qualify for the playoffs of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The team has undergone a total transformation since the arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerardo Martino.
Although the goal of reaching the postseason is still far away, Las Garzas have achieved the necessary results to continue dreaming of the miracle.
This Sunday, September 24, Miami will visit Orlando City, second place in the Eastern Conference, at Orlando City Stadium. The ‘Tata’ team will face this tough duel without Lionel Messi, its greatest figure.
Inter Miami would go out as follows against Orlando City.
Goalkeeper: D. Callender – The American goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in Inter Miami’s last match, against Toronto FC.
Right back: D. Yedlin – The veteran American defender is one of the cornerstones of this project. He is a threat when he goes up to attack and is solid in his coverage.
Central defense: T. Avilés – The young 19-year-old Argentine defender is receiving opportunities from ‘Tata’ Martino and has played in the last six games. Only in one did he play less than 80 minutes.
Central defender: S. Kryvtsov – The veteran Ukrainian center back has been key in Inter Miami’s rebound. Kryvtsov is the leader of the Las Garzas low team.
Central defender: K. Miller – The Canadian defender looks increasingly solid and has managed to create a good partnership with Kryvtsov.
Left back: J. Alba – The veteran Spanish defender brings experience and versatility to Inter Miami, in addition to being an excellent creator of opportunities in attack.
Right midfielder: D. Ruiz – The young Honduran is another of the talents that Gerardo Martino is giving continuity to. This adds one goal and two assists.
Central midfielder: S. Busquets – The arrival of the veteran Spanish midfielder has given Inter Miami quality in possession and a solid base in the midfield, as well as ball control and vision of the game.
Left midfielder: F. Farías – Facundo Farías has played six games this season and has already made a difference: he has three goals and an assist.
Center forward: R. Taylor – The Finnish striker would return to the starting lineup after the loss of Lionel Messi due to physical discomfort. Taylor has four goals and four assists this season.
Center forward: J. Martínez – The Venezuelan striker will have to shoulder the offensive responsibility after the Argentine star’s absence. Josef has not scored in MLS since July 5, when he did so against Columbus Crew.
