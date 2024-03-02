Al Nassr, from the Saudi League, will face Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo will have to visit the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates, in the first leg.
Below we share with you what the starting lineup of the Yellow Wave would be for the commitment in this contest.
Goalkeeper: Waleed Abdullah: Abdullah is an agile and confident goalkeeper between the three sticks, characterized by his good reflexes and his ability to anticipate plays. The Saudi goalkeeper provides stability in goal and security in the aerial game.
Right back: Ali Alawjami: The Saudi defender is skilled at stealing and has good vision to initiate attacks from his side.
Central defender: Alamri: Solid and disciplined defense, with good positioning and the ability to anticipate rival movements. Alamri offers security and leadership in defense.
Central defender: Aymeric Laporte: Laporte is characterized by being a central defender with excellent ability to read the game, strong in one-on-one and precise in clearances.
Left back: Alex Telles: The Brazilian full-back has great ability to project himself into the attack. Telles provides depth due to his ability to overwhelm the wing and precise crosses into the area.
Central midfielder: Abdullah Al Khaibari: The 27-year-old midfielder has a great ability to recover the ball. Khaibari is in charge of cleaning the area in the middle of the field and making the defensive sacrifice.
Central midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic: The midfielder has great tactical reading, as well as the ability to cut off rival plays and distribute the game with precision.
Right Wing: Anderson Talisca: The Brazilian attacker is distinguished by his great long-distance shot and ability to unbalance in the rival area. He is one of the team's scorers.
Attacking midfielder: Otavinho: The Portuguese midfielder has a great capacity to generate danger and create dangerous options on offense. He provides verticality and the ability to unbalance the attack.
Left winger: Sadio Mané: Fast and skilled winger, with the ability to unbalance with dribbles and speed. He brings overflow, scoring ability and dedication in every game. Mané has thirteen goals so far this season and has six assists.
Center forward: Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker provides leadership, experience and is a constant threat to rival defenses. Despite his age, he is still a beast: he has 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season. Brutal numbers.
