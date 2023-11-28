Galatasaray and Manchester United will face each other this Wednesday, November 29, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Champions League. The Red Devils will seek to get the three points to get out of the bottom and fight for the second ticket to advance to the next round of the tournament on the final day.
Galatasaray is in third position and still has a chance to qualify, but for this they also need to win. Bayern Munich has a perfect pass and the three remaining teams will have to fight with everything to get the other pass. There is no tomorrow for Kobenhavn, Galatasaray and Manchester United.
Galatasaray would come out with the following lineup for the duel against the Red Devils:
Goalkeeper: F. Muslera
Defense: S. Boey, D. Sánchez, K. Ayhan, K. Karatas
Medium: T. Ndombelé, L. Torreira, D. Mertens
Forward: B. Yilmaz, W. Zaha, M. Icardi.
Goalkeeper: André Onana – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the back. He has improved in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.
Right back: Diogo Dalot – The right back can contribute both in defense and attack. He stands out for his speed, ability to make precise crosses and his willingness to join the attack.
Central defender: Harry Maguire – The defender, characterized by his strength and physique, is overcoming the harsh criticism of past seasons and is showing one of his best versions. He has 566 in eight games this season.
Central defender: Victor Lindelof – Lindelof stands out for his good reading of the game, his ability to intercept passes and to play from behind. He brings balance and composure to the defensive line.
Left back: Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left back has great physical resistance, defensive capacity and skills to support the attack by joining up front. His quality in his crosses makes him dangerous when he joins the attack.
Central midfielder: Scott McTominay – The Red Devils midfielder helps his team on two fronts: recovering balls and distributing play. He stands out for his tireless energy, physical strength and presence in midfield, providing balance.
Central midfielder: Kobbie Mainoo – The young English/Ghanaian is experiencing his first minutes in the Red Devils first team and could be active in the Champions League in midweek. He more than fulfilled the weekend against Everton.
Right winger: Marcus Rashford – Rashford is synonymous with speed, good dribbling and the ability to finish plays with precision. He has two assists in the Champions League and two goals and two assists in the Premier League.
Attacking midfielder: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has one goal and one assist in the Champions League, and three goals and three assists in the Premier League.
Left winger: Alejandro Garnacho – The new Argentine jewel is surprising everyone and everyone this season. This weekend he scored an epic goal against Everton.
Center forward: Anthony Martial – Martial is a skilled forward with the ability to dribble and finish. This season he has a goal and an assist in the Premier League and an assist in the Champions League.
