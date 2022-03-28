For the last date of the South American Qualifiers, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentine team visits Ecuador in Guayaquil. Next, we review the possible eleven that the coach prepares with the aim of remaining undefeated:
The goalkeeper emerged from Racing Club de Avellaneda will enter against Ecuador instead of Franco Armani. The Octopus He did not have his best match against Venezuela and the young man from Atalanta will have the chance to prove himself.
At 34 years old, he pitbull he does not want to miss a single duel with the Argentine National Team and will continue as a fundamental pillar of The Scaloneta. one of theold school immovable.
Who ceased to be essential for both the Argentine National Team and Ajax, will remain in Scaloni’s eleven instead of Marcos Acuña. He is one of those a place is played even if it doesn’t seem like it. He had a correct duel in La Bombonera.
After losing the position of right winger to Nahuel Molina, Montiel got used to being sitting on the bench waiting for his chance. In Guayaquil, you will have it. Go!
Who is adored at Betis in Spain for his quality in midfield, will enter for Leandro Paredes against Ecuador. touch, recovery, touch and recoveryThat’s what his football is about.
Without Cristian Romero in the squad, Pezzella reappears in Scaloni’s starting defense alongside Nicolás Otamendi. Firm, safe and reliable.Don’t ask for more.
One of the best present soccer players in European soccer and in the Argentine National Team. He stands firm as the spare wheel of the midfield and of the attack if Messi is not illuminated. All terrain.
The companion of De Paul and Paredes in the midfield is still a doubt. But, by characteristics, we can see that Scaloni will opt for Palacios. A laburador plus.
One of the soccer players most requested by the Argentine people, will finally have the chance to be a starter on the last date of the Qualifiers. It will be time to show and earn a place for Qatar?
The No. 10 does not want to miss a single match with the Argentine National Team. He converted Venezuela and then found him in a play full of laughter on Corrientes Street. Arqentinísimo.
He entered the complement against Venezuela and -as usual- dispatched with a goal and some dribbles. noodle is one of the alternativesalong with Lucas Ocampos, to start as a left winger in Guayaquil.
#probable #formation #Argentine #team #Ecuador #Scaloni #present
Leave a Reply