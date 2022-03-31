Boca Juniors receives Arsenal de Sarandí for the eighth date of the Professional League Cup. Sebastián Battaglia’s team arrives emboldened after the triumph in the Superclásico and with their sights set on the Copa Libertadores premiere.
Next, we review the probable eleven that would face the ass next Saturday:
The goalkeeper was a figure against River Plate and has already begun to be asked -seriously- for the Argentine National Team. Everyone trusts him like never before. He will have no rest.
He entered the complement against the Millionaire by Advíncula and managed to annul the climbs from the side and Barco on the right wing. This time he will be a central defender along with Marcos Rojo. You must show that you are up to the institution.
Whoever has Maradona tattooed on his left leg, will once again occupy the left lane of defense. Battaglia will rest Fabra for the debut in Libertadores.
The cello Weigandt seems to have put the injury behind him and for that reason he will recover the right winger in the League Cup. In any case, Luis Advíncula is already consolidated there and will be the one who plays the most important games.
Resisted by fans of Xeneize but he is still under the cloak of Juan Román Riquelme, who brought him in the 2021 transfer market. Rolón will have to become Xavi Hernández to put bad performances behind him.
The former Argentina national team leader is suspended for the Copa Libertadores. Therefore, he will be a fixture at the back for the domestic competition. He still regrets the bataola in Brazil.
The monkey Zeballos, now that the Libertadores begins, will have the opportunity to add a large amount of minutes. He always proved to be up to the task and to be able to lead Boca to victory. Encarador and of an excellent hit.
After being marginalized from the starting lineup for acts of indiscipline, Varela will recover the central circle from The Bombonera. We’ll see if it doesn’t overlap with Rolón, who will play in the same position.
The young Vázquez played a great second half against River Plate and today is a serious competition against No. 9 Darío Benedetto. Will he be able to win the center of the area for the Libertadores?
Who is compared to Juan Román Riquelme, will not be a priority for the Libertadores but will be the N°10 in the local contest. A pleasure if he manages to remove all kinds of pressure.
Villa would already be recovered from COVID-19 and Battaglia would put him above Briasco in the starting eleven. Salvio would take his place in the Libertadores. Will it be so?
