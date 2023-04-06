After the 3-0 victory against Barracas Central on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it in eighth position in the local competition, Boca Juniors must now focus on what will be the debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
The “Xeneize” of Mariano Herrón, who is directing temporarily while Juan Román Riquelme and the rest of the leaders look for a replacement after the dismissal of Hugo Ibarra in office, He is already in Venezuela to visit Monagasthis Thursday, April 6 from 9:00 p.m. We review the probable XI that the coach thinks.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero: The most regular player of the Ribera team so far in the 2022/23 season thanks to great performances under the three sticks. “Chiquito” is being big.
Right side: Nicholas Figal: The central defender would move to the wing in a movement that surprised everyone thanks to the fact that he was one of the best in his position.
Right Center: Bruno Valdez: He is establishing himself in the Xeneize starting team and Herrón places his trust in him.
Left Center: Facundo Roncaglia: The veteran, who was booked against Barracas, will remain in the starting team to contribute all his experience at this difficult time for the team.
Left side: Frank Fabra: The Colombian is a fixture on the left side. Trainers pass by, and he always stays there. He has quality, although sometimes it is difficult for him in defense.
Right Midfielder: Pol Fernandez: After very weak performances, he had a great level against Barracas Central with a goal included, and they hope it can be a kick to show what he knew how to exhibit in other times.
Center Midfielder: Alan Varela: One of the players who performed the most in 2022 but who is still unable to get a foothold in 2023.
Left Midfielder: Juan Ramirez: He won the position from Óscar Romero despite not having the same hierarchy as the Paraguayan player.
Rightmost: luca langoni: The player who shone at the close of the last championship and who is looking to recover his best level. He has above average scoring power.
Forward Center: Dario Benedetto: “Pipa” won the position from Miguel Merentiel, who is hot on his heels. He will have to show again why he is so loved at the club.
Leftmost: Sebastian Villa: Another player resisted by Boca fans in recent times but who continues to have opportunities in the starting eleven. His ability in speed is undeniable.
