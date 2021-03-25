The Moscow City Hall may lift restrictions on mass events until May 9. About this RBC told several knowledgeable sources.

According to them, the city authorities plan to announce this on the twentieth of April. “According to the schedule, presumably on April 26, there should be a street festival” Easter Gift “; restrictions on mass events should be lifted to it,” – explained the source of the publication, close to the Moscow mayor’s office. The festival is expected to include mass celebrations.

It is also planned to hold a march of the “Immortal Regiment” in the usual format. However, the final decision will be made based on the epidemiological situation, said a source close to the presidential administration.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!