The probable date of the rematch between Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin and Briton Dillian White has been named. Reported by RIA News citing promoter Eddie Hearn.

The second fight between boxers will take place in November – on the 14th or 21st. London was chosen as the venue.

On August 26, it was reported that a revenge could be held in Russia. The possible date of the event was not specified then.

On August 23, White commented on the defeat at Povetkin. He complained about a lack of discipline, which led to a disappointing result. Also, the Briton admitted that he did not regret that he had a duel with the Russian.

On August 22, the Russian heavyweight knocked out White in the fifth round. Povetkin, 41, won the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) belt and also won the WBC Diamond belt. The Russian won the 36th career victory.