The likely reason for the collapse in the workshop of the Norilsk washing plant was the repair work that was being carried out at that moment in the building. Reported by RIA News with reference to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The supervisory authority clarified that at that moment at the facility, repairmen were working to strengthen the structures. Now the factory continues to work with restrictions.

The rescue operations involved 181 people and 65 pieces of equipment.

Earlier it was reported that the gallery of the crushing shop collapsed on the territory of the Norilsk concentration plant. Two people escaped on their own, three more were taken out from under the rubble in a state of moderate severity and handed over to the ambulance doctors. Later one of the rescued died. Two more people are listed as missing, they are being searched for.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Violation of safety rules during mining, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons.”