Hollywood clings to the actor’s family forced to experience in a short time a double mourning that is difficult to face. Unfortunately the young performer is no longer there. On the case of Angus Cloudthe causes of death they are still unknown. But according to some they could be related to the disappearance of the fatherwho died a week earlier.

Angus Cloud was born on July 10, 1998 and passed away at the age of 25 on July 31, 2023. Conor Angus Cloud Hicke, this is his real name, was born in California, but had Irish origins. He had thought about moving here before joining the cast of Euphoria.

They had discovered it by accident. Casting agent Eléonore Hendricks launched him into the world of acting. He worked in a Brooklyn restaurant. And before long, he was playing Fezco O’Neillm aka Fez in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now back together with his father, who was his best friend.

This is the announcement of the family who, a week after the father’s death, had to say goodbye too. And perhaps it is no coincidence: the two disappearances could be connected.

Angus Cloud, the causes of death attributable to the disappearance of his father which occurred only a week earlier?

Overdose is mentioned as the cause of death. His body was found dead in Oakland. The mother found her son dead and called for help. The medics could not help but ascertain his death.

A week earlier the family had lost their father. They had buried him in Ireland and had just returned home. The 25-year-old had had thoughts of extreme actions after losing his father.